IPL 2026: Akeal and Noor well-prepared in terms of being tactically aware, says Sriram

Chennai, May 9 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings assistant bowling coach Sridharan Sriram has lauded spin duo of Akeal Hosein and Noor Ahmad for their preparation and tactical awareness, saying the duo’s clarity of plans has been central to the side’s recent success in IPL 2026.

Noor (11 scalps) and Hosein (seven scalps) have steadily formed a good spin bowling pair for CSK, who are at ten points from as many games and a win over Lucknow Super Giants at Chepauk on Sunday afternoon will brighten their chances in a tight race to the playoffs.

"(Akeal and Noor) share a good rapport with each other. They help out each other on the ground. They're well-prepared in terms of being tactically aware of what to plan against different oppositions," said Sriram in the pre-match press conference on Saturday.

While Hosein provides control and bowls slower through the air, Noor had to overcome form issues to be at his best self with the ball. Noor managed just one wicket in his first four outings, conceding at 11.3 runs an over. Since then, he has picked up 10 wickets in his last six innings at 6.7 runs per over.

In overs 7-16, Noor has bowled 94 per cent of his deliveries in this phase and claimed 11 wickets at an economy rate of 7.9. This statistic holds huge importance especially considering no bowler has taken more wickets than Noor in that crucial middle‑overs window this season.

Sriram revealed that Noor bowling more of leg-break balls than googly, along with stump-to-stump line, has also played a role in him regaining form. “MS had a long chat with him in one of the practice sessions, getting his leg-break to go. I think it was very helpful for him. His rhythm is pretty good. He’s sorted his run-up yards.

“He’s more consistent with his run-up speeds. He’s putting more revs on the ball and he’s bowling more percentage of leg-spins. He has made some minor adjustments and that’s something working for him really well and he’s attacking the stumps a lot more.”

--IANS

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