April 10, 2026 12:45 AM हिंदी

IPL 2026: 'Aim was to bat till last,' says Mukul Choudhary after his match-winning knock against KKR

'Aim was to bat till last,' says Mukul Choudhary after his match-winning knock helps Lucknow Super Giants win against Kolkata Knight Riders in Match 15 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

Kolkata, April 9 (IANS): Mukul Choudhary said his only focus during the chase was to stay till the end, a plan that ultimately helped Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pull off a thrilling last-ball win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 15th match played at Eden Gardens on Thursday.

Chasing 182, LSG were under pressure in the final overs, but Choudhary held his nerve and turned the game around with fearless hitting. He smashed crucial sixes in the closing stages, including two in the final over, to take his team over the line.

“My aim was to bat till the last and see what happens. It was only my second match. God has given me this opportunity; there can be pressure, but it is also an opportunity to make a name for myself,” Choudhary said after being named Player of the Match for his unbeaten 54 off 27 balls.

Choudhary also reflected on his journey into cricket. “My journey started when my father was not even married; he dreamed that his son would play cricket. I started at the age group level, but there were no good academies in Sikkim. I played matches in Delhi and Guragaon, and that helped me,” he said. “When I was playing against U19 versus UP, it was a low-scoring game, and I made a contribution, so he knew then that I would make it big,” he added,

The youngster highlighted his natural attacking approach. “Even I liked the first six; I had not scored a single six in two games, so the first one was special. In my mind, I knew one out of the four balls would be in the slot, and I was just waiting for it,” he said.

“From younger days, I like hitting sixes and not playing along the ground,” Choudhary added, underlining the aggressive mindset that powered LSG to victory.

LSG captain Pant was full of praise for the youngster’s performance. “When we see him in the nets, when you see someone, you can see that.. When you do it in the match, I have no words to describe it. But what a fantastic effort,” he said.

Pant also highlighted the importance of backing players. “One thing I make sure of is the trust, as a captain and the management, having trust plays a big role. Definitely, it is the character, every match someone is putting their hand, something is building for sure, we don't want to talk too much, but something good is cooking,” he added.

Meanwhile, LSG registered their second win after defeating KKR. They will next face the Gujarat Titans on Sunday at their home ground, Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

--IANS

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