IPL 2026: 2 held for sabotaging 240 CCTV cameras at Chinnaswamy during RCB vs GT match

Bengaluru, April 27 (IANS) In a major security lapse during an IPL 2026 fixture, Bengaluru Police have arrested two individuals for allegedly sabotaging surveillance infrastructure at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans on April 24.

As per the FIR, over 240 CCTV cameras across the venue were rendered inoperable after critical systems, including Network Video Recorders (NVRs) and fibre-optic connections, were deliberately damaged.

The incident led to a temporary surveillance blackout across key zones, including entry gates, concourses, and the D Corporate Stand. Authorities confirmed that backup security measures were deployed swiftly, ensuring the match concluded without disruption.

A case has been registered at the Cubbon Park police station, and investigations are underway.

The police have described the incident as a deliberate act of disruption. Preliminary findings indicate that the accused, 37-year-old Manjunath E from Hiriyur in Chitradurga and 19-year-old Abdul Kalam from Uttar Pradesh, were working under a subcontractor associated with IVS Digital Solutions, the firm responsible for the stadium's digital surveillance.

The duo allegedly used a deactivated access card to gain entry into restricted areas, including the CCTV control room, where they carried out the sabotage.

The complaint was filed by Aditya Bhat, an employee of the Gurugram-based AI surveillance company Staqu Technologies Pvt. Ltd., which is linked to the venue's monitoring systems. Evidence cited includes CCTV footage showing the suspects accessing sensitive locations, such as server rooms and connection hubs near the parking area.

“A complaint has been received stating that on 24.04.2026, during the RCB vs GT match held at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, more than 240 cameras went offline due to suspected deliberate tampering. Upon further investigation, it has been identified that two individuals — Marajanath E. and Abrar Kalder, who are working in the subcontracting firm IVS Digital Solution, entered the stadium premises around 11:30 AM without valid passes.

“It is reported that these individuals intentionally mishandled and disrupted the NVR (Network Video Recorder) and fibre connections, thereby disabling the surveillance system. Additionally, they allegedly damaged all the initial setup works related to the installation. They also gained unauthorised access to restricted areas such as the server room and were seen moving suspiciously near critical zones,” the FIR stated.

“The affected cameras covered several key security areas, including all entry gates, perimeter surveillance cameras, corporate boxes, all concourse areas. Furthermore, they reportedly accessed the switch box room and damaged nearby optical fibre connections. Since this incident occurred on the day of the match, it severely compromised stadium security and prevented the complainant from providing the required data or footage to the relevant authorities or agencies.

“Therefore, immediate attention is requested regarding this deliberate act of sabotage, and appropriate legal action is sought against IVS Digital Solution and the individuals involved,” it added.

During questioning, the accused reportedly told police that the act stemmed from frustration over unpaid dues amounting to approximately Rs 10 lakh. Officials are probing this claim while examining potential lapses in contractor oversight and access control mechanisms.

Meanwhile, the IPL 2026 schedule has already seen changes for RCB, with the franchise completing its home leg in Bengaluru. The team’s remaining home fixtures are set to be played in Raipur due to prior logistical arrangements.

--IANS

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