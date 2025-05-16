IPL 2025: Spotlight on Kohli as RCB host KKR to secure playoffs spot

Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) After a 10-day pause triggered by military tensions between India and Pakistan, the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 is set to roar back to life this Saturday. And it does so with a blockbuster clash in Bengaluru — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) — where the spotlight will undeniably shine brightest on one man: Virat Kohli.

The former India captain, who stunned fans earlier this week by announcing his retirement from Test cricket, is expected to be the emotional centrepiece at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Fans have responded in kind, planning to don white jerseys in tribute to Kohli’s storied red-ball career. But if history is any indicator, Kohli will be focused more on runs than reverence. And with RCB poised for a playoff berth, the 36-year-old might be ready to pen a new chapter in his T20 legacy.

Before the break, RCB had surged to second in the standings with 16 points from 11 matches, riding on a four-match winning streak. A victory on Saturday could all but seal their place in the playoffs, and they appear well-equipped to resume from where they left off.

The return of foreign stars such as Phil Salt, Tim David, Liam Livingstone, Romario Shepherd, and Lungi Ngidi has come as a massive boost. Skipper Rajat Patidar, who had suffered a finger injury against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), was seen batting fluently in the nets — a reassuring sign for the think tank.

One concern remains: the absence of Devdutt Padikkal due to injury. Mayank Agarwal, who has been slotted in as his replacement, will have a big role to play at the top. Meanwhile, the status of Josh Hazlewood remains uncertain owing to a shoulder issue.

But even without a full-strength XI, RCB’s core group is showing signs of cohesion and confidence. And with Kohli potentially inspired by his Test farewell, KKR could be in for a long evening.

For the defending champions, the equation is simple — win or risk elimination. KKR currently sit sixth on the points table with 11 points from 12 matches. A loss on Saturday could effectively end their hopes of a playoff berth.

Their form before the break was patchy — two wins in three games — and concerns remain around whether they can rediscover the intensity needed for this crunch clash. Batting has been their Achilles' heel this season. While Ajinkya Rahane and youngster Angkrish Raghuvanshi have shown some fight, others like Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, and Andre Russell have struggled for consistency.

Compounding their woes is the absence of Moeen Ali, ruled out due to viral fever, leaving a gap in both the middle order and the spin department. Their bowling, though, has offered some hope. The likes of Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, and Harshit Rana have kept the side competitive, even if runs have occasionally leaked.

However, whether this bowling group can tame an RCB batting line-up that boasts Kohli, Salt, Livingstone, and David remains to be seen.

When: Saturday, May 17 at 7:30 PM IST

Where: M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Where to watch: The broadcast will be available on Star Sports Network and live-streamed on JioHotstar.

Squads:

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (c), Mayank Agarwal, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Rasikh Dar Salam, Manoj Bhandage, Jacob Bethell, Swapnil Singh, Liam Livingstone, Nuwan Thushara, Lungi Ngidi, Mohit Rathee, Swastik Chikara, Abhinandan Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Ajinkya Rahane (captain), Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Rinku Singh, Luvnith Sisodia, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, Anrich Nortje, Spencer Johnson.

