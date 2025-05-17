May 17, 2025 10:03 PM हिंदी

IPL 2025: KKR on verge of elimination if rain persists in Bengaluru

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on verge of elimination from Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 if rain persists in Bengaluru. IANS Photos

Bengaluru, May 17 (IANS) The much-anticipated restart of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 has hit an immediate roadblock as persistent rain in Bengaluru forced a delay in the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

Fans who were ready to welcome Virat Kohli back on the field after his shock Test retirement announcement have now been left staring at the gloomy skies and hoping for a break in the weather.

The toss was delayed due to steady rainfall, and with each passing minute, the chances of a result diminished. If rain continues to have its say and the match is eventually washed off, it could have serious implications on the playoff race and shake up the points table.

For RCB, a shared point would take them to 17 points from 12 matches, just one ahead of second-placed Gujarat Titans and two ahead of Punjab Kings.

However, both GT and PBKS have played only 11 matches, giving them a game in hand to potentially leapfrog Faf du Plessis’ side. While 17 points might be enough to qualify for the playoffs, RCB will not want to take any chances and will still be aiming to win at least one of their remaining two matches to secure their place in the top four, and ideally, a top-two finish.

Meanwhile, for defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), a washout would spell the end of their playoff hopes. With only 11 points from 13 games, a no-result would take them to 12, and with just one game remaining, the maximum they can reach is 14, which is unlikely to be enough. Their final game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) would effectively become a dead rubber.

The washout could end up favouring teams like Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings, who are still in the running for top spots. If either GT or PBKS win their next game, they will overtake or level with RCB, respectively.

But should they stumble, RCB might still hold onto their place at the top — if the rain in Bengaluru allows them to step onto the field at all.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

