IPL 2025: Hard work, Sai Sudharsan puts in is giving good results, says Shahrukh

New Delhi, May 20 (IANS) B. Sai Sudharsan has, unarguably, been the standout batter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 via his solid technique and the ability to play conventional shots at a quick attacking rate, without ever resorting to slogging.

All of this was on display when he smashed an unbeaten 108 off 61 balls – his second IPL century – as Gujarat Titans sealed their playoffs spot with a ten-wicket thrashing of Delhi Capitals on Sunday evening.

In IPL 2025, Sudharsan has so far amassed 617 runs and is the tournament’s leading run-getter with a fabulous average of 56.09. Shahrukh Khan, the all-rounder with Gujarat Titans who has seen Sudharsan’s growth from the closest quarters in the IPL and Tamil Nadu cricketing set-ups, stated that the hard work put in by the left-handed batter on and off the field is showing great results.

“Firstly, about Sai Sudharsan, when he came into the Ranji Trophy (for Tamil Nadu), even before that, he played for us in the TNPL setup (for Lyca Kovai Kings). He played for the team that I play in, and I still remember the first time when we picked him, his hard work and work ethic were absolutely the same. Nothing has changed.”

“He has been just putting in the hard yards every day on the field and off the field as well. As a player, whatever I have to say about him, I think everybody is watching him when he bats. But the work that he puts in at practice and the gym is really a treat to watch.”

“His growth has inspired a lot of people back in Tamil Nadu as well as a batsman, and the work that he puts in - the results are obviously on the cards. His getting a hundred in the last game was just around the corner because of the work that he puts in. As a teammate and as a statemate, I am really happy for him, and the way he is batting,” Shahrukh Khan told IANS in a virtual interaction on Tuesday.

Sudharsan, along with skipper Shubman Gill (second leading run-getter with 601 runs) and Jos Buttler (500 runs), have been vital cogs in GT booking their playoffs spot for the third time since their debut season in 2022, where they eventually won the title.

Moreover, the opening pair of Sudharsan and Gill have now amassed 839 runs this season, the most an Indian opening pair in IPL history have put on board. Shahrukh, who bats in the middle order for GT, feels the side getting the basics of playing the game right is their secret sauce behind their consistency in reaching the playoffs.

“It’s just because we've been playing simple cricket, we haven't done anything extravagant. We've been sticking to our basics more often than not, and that's the reason this team has been so consistent over the years. I don't think it's happened so consistently for any team to be in the playoffs - thrice in four years – and we've managed to do it.”

“So, even when I was playing for another team before, playing for Punjab (Kings), and the way Gujarat Titans were going about their cricket, it seemed very flawless and effortless. But still, when you come into this team and look at it, there's so much preparation that goes into it to be playing really basic cricket, which is helping us do well.”

Another vital cog in GT’s consistency wheel has been head coach Ashish Nehra’s easy-going way and keeping a relaxed team environment. Shahrukh, who has been in the Gujarat Titans set-up since 2024, believes the compassion and genuineness in building relationships with everyone have been a standout for him.

“About Ashish Nehra, if you ask me, the compassion that he has towards the players is something we all enjoy. Not many coaches want to build a personal relationship with players, and he has a personal relationship with all 25 players here and the support staff as well. So, if you see, he is more of a friend than a coach here to everybody. So, that is why he gets the job done as soon as possible and as smoothly as possible.”

