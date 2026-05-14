NEET paper leak case: Medical students, relatives in Rajasthan's Sikar under CBI scanner

Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) Rajasthan’s coaching hub Sikar has emerged as the alleged nerve centre of the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak network, with the CBI now probing possible links of coaching institutes, middlemen, students, and relatives of the accused.

Investigators believe the network’s coordination began in Sikar, where accused Yash Yadav and Vikas reportedly studied together at a coaching institute.

The agency is now examining how the alleged paper leak racket spread through coaching circles and student networks. The investigation has also widened to include family members of the accused who recently cleared NEET and secured admissions in various medical colleges, raising fresh questions over the extent of the alleged network and its reach into medical education.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation has intensified its probe into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case, and the CBI has now arrested four key accused from Jaipur: Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Haryana resident Yash Yadav, and Mangilal’s son Vikas. All four were produced before a magistrate on Wednesday, following which they were taken on transit remand and shifted to Delhi for further interrogation.

According to sources linked to the investigation, key accused individuals were allegedly informed around the Diwali period itself that the NEET paper would be made available this year, indicating that the leak network had been activated months before the examination. Investigators believe that Rajasthan’s coaching hub, Sikar, acted as the operational base of the alleged paper leak racket.

According to the probe, accused Yash Yadav and Vikas had studied together at a coaching institute in Sikar, where investigators suspect the network and coordination first developed. The CBI is now examining possible links between coaching circles, middlemen, and students connected to the accused. The investigation has also widened to include relatives of the accused who recently cleared NEET and secured admission to medical colleges. Sources said Sonia, niece of the accused Dinesh Biwal, is currently studying at a medical college in Mumbai.

Another niece, Palak, is also under scrutiny. Investigators are additionally examining the cases of Prakriti, daughter of Mangilal Biwal and a student at Dausa Medical College, and Vikas, who was allotted a seat at Sawai Madhopur Medical College. The agency is probing whether these admissions may have been influenced through access to leaked examination material.

According to investigative agencies, the leaked paper allegedly originated from Dhananjay, a resident of Ahilyabai Nagar in Maharashtra. The paper was then allegedly passed on to Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, who subsequently shared it with Yash Yadav in Haryana. From Haryana, the material allegedly reached Mangilal and Dinesh Biwal in Rajasthan, where it was circulated among contacts in Sikar and Jaipur.

Meanwhile, Dinesh Biwal’s son Rishi remains absconding. The CBI is also continuing intense questioning of accused Rakesh Mandwariya from Sikar and another accused identified as Prajapat from Jaipur. A CBI team has now camped in Sikar and is examining people linked to the network. Several students and parents, earlier detained by the Rajasthan SOG, have been questioned.

While some have been released, they have reportedly been instructed not to leave the city without permission. Officials believe the interrogations in Delhi could expose influential individuals allegedly linked to the network.

The developments have once again raised serious concerns over the security and integrity of India’s largest medical entrance examination and the possibility of organised interstate networks operating behind paper leaks.

--IANS

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