Intelligent and inclusive: Co-onwer Preity Zinta applauds Iyer and Ponting's leadership in PBKS dominant run

New Delhi, April 27 (IANS) Punjab Kings' co-owner and actor Preity Zinta has reserved special praise for the electrifying combination of head coach Ricky Ponting and skipper Shreyas Iyer and lauded their inclusive and accessible approach in franchise's ongoing scintillating run in the IPL 2026.

Iyer-led PBKS are currently the only unbeaten side in IPL 2026 and eyeing their maiden titel after their runners up finish last season. Last season, has etched his name in IPL history books by steering his team to their first final in 11 years.

During the impromptu session with fans on X "pzchat", a user asked about her interaction with Iyer, to which Preity replied, "He is an inspiring & strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm , inclusive & accessible to the whole team. On a fun note, he is also incredible with kids that’s why my kids lovingly call him Shreyas Bhaiya and adore him."

Iyer's IPL journey has been nothing short of remarkable, with successful stints at Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders, the reigning champions. His time at Delhi was especially notable from a PBKS point of view, as it marked the beginning of a partnership that rekindled in Punjab – the deadly combination with Ponting.

Asked about Ponting’s coaching style that stands out to her, Preity called Ponting, "loving, very inclusive & accessible to all players, aggressive, strategic, and a badass."

One fan couldn't help but notice Arshdeep Singh’s viral reel game and popped the ultimate question, if fans can see her featuring in one of Arshdeep's reels?"

"Now that’s an easy one, so yes, I will definitely make a reel with him," the PBKS co-owner replied.

A user asked Preity to do Bhangda session with the opener Prabhsimran Singh, to which she said, "He is a shy guy & his off-field personality is a direct contrast to his on ground aggressive & destructive batting style, so I will try and ask him but cannot promise anything; Arsh (Arshdeep) hota toh no problem) If it were Arsh (Arshdeep), it wouldn't be a problem).

--IANS

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