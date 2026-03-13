March 13, 2026 5:27 PM हिंदी

Insurance companies not giving full compensation to farmers: Cong leader in RS

Insurance companies are not giving full compensation to farmers: Rajeev Shukla in RS

New Delhi, March 13 (IANS) Congress Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Shukla on Friday raised the issue related to the crop insurance scheme for farmers in the House, saying insurance companies were not providing farmers with proper and full compensation.

He said this was a critical issue as it impacted millions of farmers nationwide.

Citing examples from several states, he highlighted serious flaws in the scheme. In Maharashtra, after the crops were damaged, the compensation was a meagre Rs 21 in some accounts, Rs 8 in others, and only Rs 3 in some cases.

He said everyone has heard of the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme, which was launched with a significant objective. It was intended to allow farmers, by paying a small premium, to protect their crops from natural disasters such as drought, flood, hailstorm, or pests and diseases. In times of crisis, they would receive financial support and maintain a stable income.

Shukla stated that in the Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, floods devastated paddy crops. Farmers filed for insurance, yet the compensation amounts were minimal -- Rs 3.76 in certain cases and Rs 2.62 in others. He raised the question of how a farmer could plant a new crop with just Rs 5, purchase diesel for Rs 3, or acquire pesticides for Rs 2.75, sarcastically implying that farmers "would need to display such sums as evidence of their insurance coverage."

He said insurance is meant to provide support during crises, but the situation is such that farmers feel they cannot even recharge a mobile phone with this money, let alone secure their crops.

The Congress leader further said the problem was not just about the amount. In many places, physical verification of crops does not happen on time. Officials arrive when the crop is already destroyed, and it’s time for re-sowing. Often, the portal is down, or servers fail, and farmers run around to claim compensation but still receive nothing. On top of that, under the “area approach”, averages are calculated -- even if a farmer’s crop is completely ruined, they are told that the overall area is normal.

He also pointed out that farmers pay only 1.5 to 2 per cent of the premium while the government provides the rest -- public money. Insurance companies thus collect thousands of crores in premiums. In normal years, claims are few and companies' profit, but when it is the farmer’s turn, compensation comes in trivial amounts like Rs 3 or 5. Sometimes premiums are even deducted from farmers’ accounts without clear information.

Shukla said this system, with the risk borne by farmers and the government, but the profit goes elsewhere, is unfair.

He urged the government to set clear timelines for settlement and payment of insurance claims, ensure timely and transparent crop damage surveys, carry out assessments at the actual farm level instead of the area approach, and hold insurance companies accountable so that farmers receive fair and adequate compensation.

--IANS

sn/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Laws to protect women at work in Pakistan have failed in implementation: Report

Laws to protect women at work in Pakistan have failed in implementation: Report

IPL 2026: 'Rohit Sharma should be on ground for 40 overs,' says Aakash Chopra

IPL 2026: 'Rohit Sharma should be on ground for 40 overs,' says Aakash Chopra

RGV to start filming for ‘Sarkar 4’ next month

RGV to start filming for ‘Sarkar 4’ next month

Bihar: PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries showcase skills at MSME trade fair in Muzaffarpur

Bihar: PM Vishwakarma beneficiaries showcase skills at MSME trade fair in Muzaffarpur

Harbhajan Singh wishes birthday to the woman who makes his life 'beautiful'

Harbhajan Singh wishes birthday to the woman who makes his life 'beautiful'

ASEAN FMs discuss implications of Middle East conflict

ASEAN FMs discuss implications of Middle East conflict

Hockey WC Qualifiers: Uruguay enjoy dominant 3-0 win over Austria (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey WC Qualifiers: Uruguay enjoy dominant 3-0 win over Austria

Music director Santhosh Narayanan challenges rapper Arivu to a debate as 'Enjoy Enjaami' controversy resurfaces (Photo Credit: IANS/Video grab)

Music director Santhosh Narayanan challenges rapper Arivu to a debate as 'Enjoy Enjaami' controversy resurfaces

India’s data centre capacity jumps four-fold since 2020 to 1,500 MW: Govt

India’s data centre capacity jumps 4-fold since 2020 to 1,500 MW: Minister

India’s coal production hits record 200 million tonnes on March 11: Govt

India’s coal production hits record 200 million tonnes on March 11: Govt