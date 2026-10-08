October 08, 2026 10:04 PM हिंदी

INS Trishul's exercise with Spanish Navy enhances interoperability and operational synergy

INS Trishul's PASSEX with Spanish Navy enhances interoperability and operational synergy

Madrid, Oct 8 (IANS) Indian Navy’s guided-missile frigate INS Trishul undertook a PASSEX with Spanish naval ship ESPS Reina Sofia during its departure from Valencia. The exercise enhanced interoperability and operational synergy between the two Navies, the Indian Navy said on Thursday.

“Indian Navy’s guided-missile frigate INS Trishul undertook a PASSEX with Spanish Naval Ship ESPS Reina Sofia on departure from Valencia, Spain, on 04 Oct 26,” the Indian Navy stated on X.

“The joint exercise featured coordinated manoevering, cross-deck landings, boarding operations and VBSS, along with communication drills. The exercise facilitated exchange of professional expertise and further enhanced interoperability and operational synergy between the two Navies,” it added.

INS Trishul's port call in Spain underscored the growing bilateral defence partnership, the Embassy of India in Madrid said as Ambassador Jayant Khobragade visited the vessel at the Port of Valencia and met its Commanding Officer, Captain Charit Kapil.

“The Ambassador visited INS Trishul at the Port of Valencia during its Port Call to Spain and met its Commanding Officer, Captain Charit Kapil. A frontline Talwar-class guided-missile stealth frigate commissioned in 2003, INS Trishul combines advanced weapons, sensors and a multi-role helicopter. Its service has included anti-piracy operations, protecting merchant vessels and supporting security,” the Embassy stated on X.

“A highlight of the India–Spain Dual Year of 2026, the port call underscored the growing bilateral defence partnership. Professional interactions and a joint Passage Exercise between the Indian Navy and Spain’s Armada Española have contributed to enhancing interoperability and maritime cooperation,” it added.

Earlier, INS Trishul completed the sea phase of the 24th edition of Exercise 'Varuna' with the French Navy, drilling alongside two French frigates, a nuclear attack submarine, helicopters and maritime patrol aircraft in the Mediterranean, the Ministry of Defence said.

The ship sailed out from Toulon on September 25 for the sea phase of the annual bilateral maritime exercise, the Indian Navy said in a post on X.

"Anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, live firing exercises and cross-deck helicopter landing serials provided opportunities to enhance operational coordination and interoperability between the two Navies, reaffirming the strong and enduring India-France maritime partnership," the Indian Navy stated.

–IANS

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