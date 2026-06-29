INS Sudarshini undertakes high-level engagements in US

Washington, June 29 (IANS) Indian Naval Ship (INS) Sudarshini undertook a series of high-level engagements, including hosting Ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Lieutenant Governor of Maryland Aruna Miller, during its port call at Baltimore, Maryland. The crew also participated in the Baltimore City Parade.

“Forging Maritime Bonds Across the Atlantic. During her port call at Baltimore, Indian Navy's Tall Ship INS Sudarshini undertook a series of high-level engagements, including hosting Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Ambassador of India to the USA and Aruna Miller, Lieutenant Governor of Maryland. The crew participated in the Baltimore City Parade as part of Sail250 Maryland,” the spokesperson of the Indian Navy wrote on X.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the ship arrived at the Port of Baltimore, underscoring India's rich maritime heritage as well as the enduring bonds of friendship and cooperation between the navies of both countries.

During the visit, the ship will undertake maritime engagement and community outreach activities as part of Sail250 Maryland celebrations commemorating the 250th anniversary of the US.

As part of its landmark transoceanic expedition, Lokayan 26, the vessel reached Baltimore on Friday (local time) after sailing from Norfolk, Virginia. The passage included a transit through the historic Chesapeake and Delaware (C&D) Canal, beneath major mid-Atlantic bridges.

INS Sudarshini participated in Sail250 Virginia celebrations at Norfolk from June 19 to 23, joining tall ships from across the world and representing India in the Parade of Sail and the City Crew Parade.

"Having sailed over 13,000 nautical miles in five months from Kochi to Norfolk, the transoceanic voyage stands as a testament to India's seafaring traditions and the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, fostering friendship, cooperation, and mutual trust across the oceans," the Defence Ministry noted.

Earlier this month, India and the United States held the 29th edition of Army-to-Army Staff Talks in Hawaii, discussing ways to deepen bilateral defence cooperation while reaffirming their commitment to further strengthen the strategic partnership between the two countries.

–IANS

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