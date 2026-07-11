INS Mahendragiri to strengthen India's maritime reach, bolster eastern seaboard: Rajnath Singh

Visakhapatnam, July 11 (IANS) As INS Mahendragiri was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the indigenous stealth frigate would further enhance the strength of India's eastern seaboard, expand the country's blue-water capabilities, and reinforce its strategic presence across the Indian Ocean Region.

The Indian Navy formally inducted INS Mahendragiri, the sixth indigenous stealth frigate built under Project 17A, during a commissioning ceremony held in Visakhapatnam.

Addressing the event, Defence Minister Singh said, "It is a beautiful coincidence that this commissioning is being done in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. Visakhapatnam is not only the headquarters of the Eastern Naval Command but also one of the strongest pillars of India's maritime power. Andhra Pradesh is a land of pride and valour. Even today, Andhra Pradesh upholds its legacy; it has today emerged as a defence and aerospace manufacturing powerhouse."

Highlighting the progress of the Project 17A programme, the Defence Minister said, "INS Mahendragiri is the sixth Project 17A indigenous stealth frigate. The first of this class, INS Nilgiri, was commissioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in January 2025. In August 2025, INS Udaygiri and INS Himgiri were commissioned together. In April 2026, INS Taragiri was commissioned in Visakhapatnam. In June, INS Dunagiri was commissioned by the Prime Minister in Kolkata, and today this sixth ship, INS Mahendragiri, is being inducted into our Navy."

Defence Minister Singh noted that six frontline frigates have been commissioned into the Indian Navy within the past one-and-a-half years, reflecting the rapid pace of India's shipbuilding capabilities, the strength of its naval industrial ecosystem, and the country's growing self-confidence in defence production.

Emphasising India's march towards self-reliance in defence manufacturing, the Defence Minister said, "There was a time when we used to look towards other countries for our defence needs. Today, we are manufacturing warships in our own shipyards with the help of our own people."

Describing the ship's capabilities, Defence Minister Singh said INS Mahendragiri is a massive warship with a displacement of around 6,670 tonnes and can attain speeds of up to 28 knots.

He explained that it is a "blue water ship", meaning, "It will not only be deployed near the coast but also far away in the oceans, protecting India's interests."

"In essence, while India has historically charted its course across the seas, it is now developing the capability to shape the maritime domain itself," he added.

The Defence Minister also underlined that more than 75 per cent of INS Mahendragiri's components are indigenous.

"This figure stands as a testament to India's design capabilities, manufacturing excellence, and the growing strength of its defence ecosystem. INS Mahendragiri is equipped to carry the BrahMos surface-to-surface missile -- one of the fastest and most lethal cruise missiles in the world. It combines a multifunction radar with Long-Range Surface-to-Air Missiles, capable of detecting and neutralising aerial threats from a distance."

He further said the frigate features indigenous rocket launchers, torpedo launchers, an Integrated Anti-Submarine Defence System, an Electronic Warfare suite and a Close-In Weapon System.

According to Singh, these advanced systems make INS Mahendragiri as formidable and impregnable as the mountain after which it is named.

Speaking about the evolving nature of warfare, Defence Minister Singh said, "While new technologies have certainly transformed the nature of warfare, they have not diminished the importance of conventional warfare capabilities. Strong conventional capabilities remain just as essential today as ever for fulfilling the fundamental principles of warfare. Future wars may be fought with Artificial Intelligence, but they will still be won through national resolve, trained soldiers, and credible military power."

He stressed that advanced technology and conventional military platforms are complementary rather than competing capabilities.

"A conventional platform is incomplete without new technology, and new technology is weakened without a strong conventional platform," Defence Minister Singh said.

"History bears witness that nations which neglected their conventional strength, lured by the appeal of new technology, had to pay a heavy price," he added.

"Therefore, India's approach is very clear: We must excel in both areas and maintain a balance between them. We will invest in future technologies while continuously honing our conventional capabilities. INS Mahendragiri stands as a symbol of this very resolve and commitment."

The Defence Minister said the Indo-Pacific has emerged as a region of immense global significance, with India playing a central role in ensuring regional stability and security.

"Our Prime Minister has articulated a vision for this: 'MAHASAGAR' -- standing for 'Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions.' We seek security and development for all in this region. India has emerged as a 'net security provider' and a trusted partner across the entire Indo-Pacific," he said.

Referring to recent geopolitical developments, Singh said the conflict in West Asia once again highlighted the importance of a capable and responsive naval force.

"Following the outbreak of conflict in West Asia, the Indian Navy, through 'Operation Urja Suraksha', safely escorted 18 merchant vessels carrying essential cargo worth over Rs 9,000 crore. This demonstrates that our Navy has emerged not merely as a fighting force but as a robust guardian of India's economic interests," he added.

Defence Minister Singh said INS Mahendragiri would play a crucial role in strengthening India's broader maritime strategy.

"INS Mahendragiri will further strengthen this overarching maritime strategy. It will bolster the strength of our eastern seaboard, extend our blue-water reach, and reinforce India's presence in the Indian Ocean Region," he added.

--IANS

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