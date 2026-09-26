Inglis doubtful for Australia’s Tests against SA after fractured finger rules him out of ODIs

Johannesburg, Sep 26 (IANS) Australia wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis faces a race against time to be fit for next month's three-match Test series against South Africa after being ruled out of the remaining ODI matches due to a fractured right index finger.

Inglis, 31, sustained the blow while on wicketkeeping duties during Australia's 67-run defeat in the ODI series opener in Durban on Thursday. Despite the injury, Inglis returned to bat at number six, but made just three runs before falling to spinner Bjorn Fortuin.

"The West Australian will return home for scans with his availability for the three-match Test series subject to further assessment and progress," Cricket Australia said in a statement on Saturday.

The injury to Inglis hands Alex Carey an immediate return behind the stumps for Sunday's second ODI, to be played at the Wanderers in Johannesburg. While both players have featured together in recent white-ball line-ups, Inglis had been donning the gloves with Carey operating as a specialist fielder.

The setback leaves Australia facing a tactical headache ahead of the Test leg. Inglis serves as the primary backup batter and secondary wicketkeeper in the red-ball squad. He has featured in five Tests as a middle-order specialist since striking a century on debut against Sri Lanka in early 2025.

Should Inglis fail to recover in time to rejoin the tour, selectors will likely be forced to fly in a cover to avoid heading into a three-Test series with Carey as the lone option behind the stumps. However, no immediate replacement will be called up for the final two ODIs in Johannesburg and Potchefstroom.

Australia trail the three-match ODI series 1-0 following Thursday's defeat in Durban, where South Africa's spin attack derailed their 288-run chase. "There was potentially an opportunity there for him to get into the Test team as a batter. With this injury, I think he's disappointed that opportunity might not come now.

"But I don't think the break is really bad - it doesn't require surgery or anything like that. He's headed home now. He'll be doing some rehab for a little while, and I think they'll test it out in the next little while.

"He was flat - obviously another opportunity gone. We really need him in this (ODI) team. Obviously with those other opportunities potentially coming up for him, hopefully he can get a bit of time at home, get the rehab in and it heals quickly," Australia leg-spinner Adam Zampa said on Inglis injury to cricket.com.au.

--IANS

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