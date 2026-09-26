Amitabh Bachchan gets a Gen Z language crash course lesson, learns ‘SUS’, ‘guap’

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan got a crash course in Gen Z vocabulary from Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 contestant Aarya Sahani during a light-hearted exchange on the quiz show.

Aarya who aspires to pursue a career in medicine, introduced Amitabh Bachchan to some of the terms commonly used by Gen Z.

The actor-host admitted that he wanted to understand the language better so he could communicate with his grandchildren at home.

“Bhaisahab yeh jo Gen Z hain unki bhasha badi ajeeb hain kyuki humare nati jo hain ghar pe aise hi bhasha ka upayog karte hain. Ek kaam kijiye Sir humko do se chaar shabd bata dijiye jisse hum unko chith kar dein.”

(Sir, this Gen Z language is very strange because my grandchildren at home also use this kind of language. Please do one thing, sir, tell me two to four words so that I can impress them)

Taking up the challenge, Aarya began explaining Gen Z terms by giving them a KBC-specific twist. He first introduced the phrase “clock it”, explaining that it could be used in place of “lock it” to mean that there was no further discussion.

“Toh sir, main aapko yeh game se related kuch words sikhana chahunga. Toh sir sabse pehla word hai clock it, sir clock it ka matlab lock it, which means no further discussion.”

(So sir, I would like to teach you some words related to this game. The first word is ‘clock it’. Sir, ‘clock it’ means ‘lock it’, which means no further discussion.)

Bachchan immediately gave the term his own humorous interpretation and wondered why the contestants could not simply use “lock it”.

“Malum pada hum aisa bolenge toh yeh clock chalne lagega. Toh agar ghar chhodke jaana ho aur tala lagana ho toh bolna hoga clock it, par hum samajh gaye clock it matlab no further discussion.”

(Suppose we say it like this and the clock starts running. So, if we have to leave the house and lock it, we will have to say ‘clock it’. But we have understood that ‘clock it’ means no further discussion.)

Aarya then moved on to “sus”, explaining that the term is used as a shortened form of “suspicious”.

“Sir, suss ka matlab hai suspicious. Jaise agar koi contestant ko answer nahi aa raha ho question ka aur phir woh aapki taraf dekhte hain ki aap agar unko koi hint de dein aur phir aap jaise kehte hain ki mere taraf mat dekho, mere chashme mein answer nahi likha hai, tabhi aap contestant ko bol sakte ho, mujhe aapka look thoda sus lag raha hai.”

(Sir, ‘sus’ means suspicious. For example, if a contestant does not know the answer to a question and looks towards you hoping that you might give them a hint, and you say, ‘Don’t look at me, the answer is not written on my glasses,’ then you can tell the contestant, ‘I find your look a little sus.’)

“Bhaisahab yeh toh aaj kal ki peedhi ki baat hai lekin agar koi humare zamane ka humare saamne baitha ho aur hum bolenge unko ki humko suss mat do toh aisa na ho jaaye ki woh uthke chale jaaye.”

(Sir, this is something from today’s generation, but if someone from our generation were sitting in front of us and we told them, ‘Don’t give me suss,’ they might get up and leave.)

Aarya's third term was “Guap”, which he described as referring to winning a large amount of money. He once again connected the term to the show's biggest prize.

“Sir, third word hai Guap, sir iska matlab hai ki bahut saari dhanrashi jeetna. Jaise agar koi contestant 7 crore ka question kar le aur jaise aap kehte hain ki aapne 7 crore jeeta hai toh iske jagah pe aap keh sakte hain aapne bahut saara Guap jeeta hai.”

(Sir, the third word is ‘Guap’. It means winning a lot of money. For example, if a contestant answers the ₹7 crore question and you say, ‘You have won ₹7 crore’, instead you can say, ‘You have won a lot of Guap.’)

The exchange left Bachchan amused as he admitted that he would need some time to get accustomed to the vocabulary.

--IANS

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