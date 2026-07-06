Indra Kumar says the toughest part of filmmaking is to put story down on paper

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Director Indra Kumar, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film ‘Dhamaal 4’, has shared that the toughest part of making a film is putting it on paper.

The director spoke with IANS along with Jaaved Jaaferi and Arshad Warsi during the promotions of the film in the city.

He told IANS, “It takes too much effort when it comes to writing and setting it up. But once the actors enter the frame, it becomes effortless. They perform it so well that the entirety of production is a smoothsail but to put the story down on paper is the toughest task in the journey of film making, I feel”.

Earlier, Jaaved Jaaferi, who essays the character of Manav in the film, revealed if he was ever hit with monotony while portraying his character.

When asked if being very sure about the character takes the fun away, he said, “It's more fun because you are enjoying the character. You are trying to think, while remaining within the parameters of that character You constantly think, ‘What more can I add?’ without going out of the parameters. The main thing is, you have to stay within the boundaries of the character”.

He told IANS, “All the actors understand the limits if the characters that they portray. Rest, the writing is so good that it brings out a good performance naturally. When the writing is not good, the actor has two problems”. He then recollected, “During my father's time, I have seen people saying, ‘Sir, you do something I have got the hero for only 2 hours, you do something’. But what can we do if the source material isn’t given to us?”.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series, in association with Devgn Films, a T-Series Films, Maruti International, Panorama Studios production. ‘Dhamaal 4’ is directed by Indra Kumar and produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. The film is set to release on July 10, 2026.

--IANS

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