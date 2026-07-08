Indonesians throng streets to catch a glimpse of PM Modi on way to Prambanan Temple

Jakarta, July 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday received a grand welcome from enthusiastic crowds as he travelled with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto to the centuries-old Prambanan Temple, the largest Hindu temple complex in the Southeast Asian nation.

Hundreds of people, including schoolchildren and the elderly, lined both sides of the way to Yogyakarta, where the historic temple is situated, waving the national flags of India and Indonesia and greeting the Prime Minister with chants of "Modi, Modi".

Many had their phones raised, capturing the historic moment as PM Modi made his way to the revered site.

As the convoy passed through the cheering crowds, Prime Minister Modi acknowledged the warm reception by waving to those gathered along the roadside.

PM Modi and Indonesian President Subianto jointly inaugurated the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple restoration project in Yogyakarta.

The Prime Minister said that the Indonesian President has made him promise that the Prambanan Temple restoration project will be completed before 2029.

Speaking about the restoration project in the temple complex, he said, "The President has made me promise that we will finish this (Prambanan Temple Restoration Project) before 2029, and I have to visit again for it. I promise you that I will certainly be here after its renovation and celebrate with you."

Prime Minister Modi also expressed his gratitude to President Subianto for personally accompanying him throughout the visit and for the warm hospitality extended to him.

"Mr President, I landed in Indonesia, and I will depart in a while. But the time you have taken, you have been with me for the entire time. And in every programme, the way you have planned and executed this with such detail, for such a wonderful welcome and such warmth, I express my gratitude on behalf of the 140 crore citizens of India and personally on my own behalf," said the Prime Minister.

Following the visit to the temple complex, PM Modi took to X and posted: "President Prabowo Subianto and I inaugurated the UNESCO World Heritage Prambanan Temple Compound Restoration and Conservation Project. This initiative is a shining example of the enduring civilisational bonds between India and Indonesia, rooted in a shared heritage that has connected our people for centuries."

On Tuesday, PM Modi received an unprecedented ceremonial welcome in Jakarta as he officially began his visit to Indonesia, with a focus on strengthening bilateral ties.

As the Prime Minister made his way to Istana Merdeka (the Presidential Palace of Indonesia), he was greeted by cheerful schoolchildren lining the road, holding the national flags of both Indonesia and India.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, PM Modi and President Subianto unveiled a plaque marking the commencement of the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) conservation and restoration project at the Prambanan temple complex.

"Built in the 9th century, the Prambanan Temple Complex is the largest temple complex in Indonesia dedicated to the Trimurti -- Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva. The temple complex stands as an enduring symbol of the shared civilisational and cultural heritage between India and Indonesia," the MEA stated.

"The conservation project follows the understanding reached between the two leaders during President Prabowo's state visit to India in 2025 to explore India's assistance for the restoration of the temples at the Prambanan complex," it added.

India has had a successful track record of heritage restoration and conservation of several World Heritage Sites in Southeast Asia. ASI has also earlier undertaken extensive documentation of the Borobodur Temple compounds in Indonesia.

India's support for the restoration and conservation of the Prambanan Temple Complex reflects its enduring commitment to preserving shared civilisational heritage, the MEA noted.

--IANS

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