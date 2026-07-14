July 14, 2026 5:55 PM हिंदी

Indonesia seeks closer cooperation with India on digital governance, innovation

Indonesia seeks closer cooperation with India on digital governance, innovation

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Indonesia is seeking closer cooperation with India to draw on the latter's experience in technology, digital transformation, public policy and innovation, a new report has said.

The report from Times Kuwait said Indonesian officials have expressed interest in learning from India how to build a stronger innovation ecosystem, support startups and leverage technology to improve efficiency across public and private sectors.

The move reflects Indonesia’s growing interest in adopting successful Indian models that drove economic growth, improved public services and access to technology-driven solutions.

The media house cited India’s rapid progress in digital infrastructure, financial inclusion, healthcare innovation, and technology-led governance that drew global attention as reasons for Indonesia's interest in the South Asian nation.

India's digital infrastructure initiatives have enabled millions of citizens to access banking, health services and other public platforms.

Areas of potential cooperation include digital technology, renewable energy and advanced manufacturing, with analysts saying joint projects and knowledge exchange could help both countries tap emerging markets and deepen economic ties.

Both countries play important roles in the Indo-Pacific region, and stronger cooperation could further deepen their economic partnership, the report noted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier this month said his visit to Indonesia has opened new avenues for cooperation in defence and security, maritime collaboration, critical and emerging technologies, artificial intelligence, digital innovation and capacity building.

During his visit to Indonesia, PM Modi held talks with President Prabowo, addressed the Indonesian Parliament and attended an Indian community programme on Tuesday.

PM Modi and President Prabowo Subianto reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral ties and discussed issues of global and multilateral interests.

"The leaders reviewed the full spectrum of the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership encompassing trade and; investment, defence and; security, maritime cooperation, energy, healthcare and pharma, space, critical minerals and rare earths, culture, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges," the MEA stated.

—IANS

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