IndiGo operations stabilising, airline being held accountable: Naidu

New Delhi, Dec 9 (IANS) Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that the operations of low-cost carrier IndiGo are stabilising and all other airlines continue to operate smoothly across the country, adding that no airline will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance or non-adherence to statutory provisions.

Speaking on the floor of the Lower House, the minister said that “airports across the country are reporting normal conditions, with no crowding or distress.”

He further stated that DGCA has issued show-cause notices to IndiGo's senior leadership and commenced a detailed enforcement investigation. Based on the report, strict and appropriate action will be taken.

“IndiGo is being held accountable. No airline, however large, will be permitted to cause such hardship to passengers through planning failures, non-compliance," the minister assured the House.

Naidu also made it clear that the revised pilot and crew rostering rules were non-negotiable.

“Refunds for flights cancelled between December 5 to 15, baggage tracing and passenger support measures remain under the supervision of the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” the minister added.

He explained that as part of the measures to tackle the crisis, “IndiGo was ordered to issue refunds promptly, and as informed by them, more than Rs 750 crore has already reached the passengers.” Naidu said in the lower house.

Facing intense government scrutiny, IndiGo on Monday said it had refunded Rs 827 crore to affected passengers, and the rest was under process for cancellations up to December 15.

"Operations are stabilising fast, safety remains fully in force, IndiGo is being held accountable, passengers' convenience and dignity are being protected, and long-term measures are underway to make India's aviation sector more passenger-centric," Naidu said.

The minister pointed out that the government intervened and imposed fare caps to protect the passengers from being exploited financially.

He further said that the airline did the rebookings with no extra charges. Furthermore, he said that IndiGo assured full compliance with the flight duty norms and confirmed its preparedness for the winter schedule, underlining that safety in civil aviation is completely non-negotiable.

He noted that the government is determined to build a robust and competitive aviation ecosystem in the country, adding that it is encouraging new airlines to start and operate in India.

The opposition parties, led by the Congress, staged a walkout after the minister's statement on IndiGo disruptions.

Meanwhile, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) ordered IndiGo to slash its daily schedule by 5 per cent. It also directed the airline to share its revised schedule by 5 pm on December 10.

“IndiGo has not demonstrated the ability to operate its schedules efficiently,” the DGCA order said. It added that 64,346 flights were approved for IndiGo in November, but the airline flew only 59,438 flights, cancelling 951 flights.

