IndiGo back into red with Rs 2,582 crore loss in Q2

Mumbai, Nov 4 (IANS) Aviation major IndiGo on Tuesday slipped into a loss of Rs 2,582 crore in the July–September quarter (Q2) of FY26, compared with a profit of Rs 2,176 crore in the previous April–June quarter (Q1 FY26).

The airline’s loss also widened from Rs 987 crore in the same period last financial year (Q2 FY25), according to its stock exchange filing.

However, IndiGo’s revenue from operations rose 9 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 18,555 crore, driven by strong passenger and ancillary income.

Passenger ticket revenues grew 11.2 per cent to Rs 15,967 crore, while ancillary revenues such as baggage fees and in-flight sales rose 14 per cent to Rs 2,141 crore.

The airline’s EBITDAR (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, amortisation and rent) dropped sharply to Rs 1,114 crore from Rs 2,434 crore a year ago.

However, excluding the impact of foreign exchange (forex) losses, IndiGo’s EBITDAR increased 43 per cent year-on-year to Rs 3,800 crore, with margins improving to 20.5 per cent from 15.7 per cent.

IndiGo said its loss during the quarter was mainly due to the impact of currency movement, leading to a steep forex loss of Rs 2,892 crore compared with Rs 241 crore in the same period last financial year.

Without the forex impact, the airline would have reported a net profit of Rs 104 crore, as per its regulatory filing.

Rental and aircraft maintenance costs rose to Rs 3,262 crore from Rs 2,745 crore a year earlier, while tax expenses stood at Rs 100 crore, up from Rs 80 crore last financial year.

Commenting on the results, IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers said, “As India’s aviation sector continues to grow and mature, we recognise the importance of structurally optimising capacity during seasonally weaker periods to sustain profitability.”

He added that the airline had delivered strong operational performance, maintaining its leadership in on-time performance and expanding its network.

On Tuesday, shares of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the parent company of IndiGo, closed 1.06 per cent lower at Rs 5,635 on the BSE.

--IANS

pk