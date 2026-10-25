IndiGo and Adani Airports announce phased expansion of international flight operations at Navi Mumbai Airport

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL) and IndiGo on Sunday announced plans to expand operations at Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), with the airline set to commence international services from the greenfield airport from February 2027.

As part of the phased transition, IndiGo will gradually shift 12 daily international departures from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to the NMIA.

The transferred routes will include services to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka, and Jakarta.

The airline will also launch a new daily flight to Kathmandu from the NMIA, taking its international network at the airport to 12 destinations between February and July 2027.

To support the international operations, IndiGo will also move the necessary domestic connectivity from the CSMIA to the NMIA, enabling seamless onward travel for passengers connecting to international flights.

"As part of its expansion at NMIA, IndiGo will progressively transfer 12 daily international departures from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) to NMIA, representing all the present operations from CSMIA to Bahrain, Riyadh, Dammam, Jeddah, Madinah, Kuwait, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Muscat, Dhaka, and Jakarta," according to the official statement.

The AAHL has been working to enable the necessary infrastructure at the NMIA for delivering a smooth and efficient transfer experience between IndiGo’s international and domestic services at the NMIA. This will mark the next step of IndiGo’s expansion strategy to build the NMIA as a long-term international hub.

The AAHL said it has been working closely with IndiGo to develop the infrastructure required for smooth transfers between the airline's domestic and international services at NMIA. The move is expected to strengthen Navi Mumbai Airport's position as a long-term international hub for the carrier.

The planned transfer of around 3 million passengers—accounting for approximately 60% of the traffic targeted for relocation in the first phase—will create the necessary headroom for the phased redevelopment of CSMIA’s Terminal 1. The initial phase aims to shift approximately 5 million passengers to Navi Mumbai, enabling critical safety enhancements, modernisation, upgraded passenger facilities and expanded handling capacity at CSMIA.

--IANS

pk/vd