May 12, 2025 9:08 PM हिंदी

IndiGo, Air India working on gradually restoring flights at reopened airports

IndiGo, Air India working on gradually restoring flights at reopened airports (File photo for representation)

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) India's largest airlines, IndiGo and Air India, on Monday said that their teams were working to gradually start operating flights to and from the 32 airports that the government has reopened following the de-escalation of hostilities on the Pakistani border.

“In line with the latest government directives, the airports are open for operations. We will progressively commence operations on the previously closed routes,” IndiGo said in a statement.

“As services gradually return to normal, there may still be a few delays and last-minute adjustments… our teams will work diligently to restore seamless operations,” the airline said.

IndiGo also recommended that passengers should check their flight status regularly for the latest updates.

It further stated that for passengers reconsidering their travel plans, change and cancellation fee waivers remain available until May 22 for travel to and from the affected airports.

Air India said that following a notification from aviation authorities on the reopening of airports, the airline is working towards progressively commencing flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh and Rajkot.

The Tata Group airline said that its teams were working on bringing operations at these airports back to normal. Air India also urged passengers to “stay tuned for further updates".

According to an Airports Authority of India statement, the 32 airports, which had been closed till May 15, “are now available for civil aircraft operations with immediate effect.”

“It is recommended for travellers to check flight status directly with airlines and monitor airline’s websites for regular updates,” the statement added.

The Centre on Monday issued the NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) to reopen the 32 airports that had been shut down since May 9 due to the cross-border drone and missile attacks following heightened tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam massacre of 26 tourists by Islamabad-backed terrorists.

The airports that will gradually reopen include Chandigarh, Srinagar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Bhuntar, Kishangarh, Patiala, Shimla, Kangra-Gaggal, Bathinda, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Halwara, Pathankot, Jammu, Leh, Mundra, Jamnagar, Hirasar, Porbandar, Keshod, Kandla, and Bhuj.

The airports will be opened gradually as, although the ceasefire announced following the Pakistan DGMO’s (Director General of Military Operations) request is largely holding, the government does not want to take any chances.

“The night remained largely peaceful across Jammu and Kashmir and other areas along the International Border. No incidents have been reported, marking the first calm night in recent days,” according to a statement issued by the Indian Army on Monday.

The opening of these airports which are close to the Pakistan border reflects a de-escalation in the cross-border hostilities which saw India successfully launching Operation Sindoor to avenge the Pahalgam killings.

The reopening will help to restore normalcy in flight operations which have undergone widespread disruption due to the conflict.

--IANS

sps/pgh

LATEST NEWS

People watch Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at Connaught Place in New Delhi on Monday, May 12, 2025. (IANS/Qamar Sibtain)

Operation Sindoor: Pak begged for peace after India’s devastating strikes, says PM Modi

Nuclear blackmail will not come in way of anti-terror action: PM Modi (IANS photo)

Nuclear blackmail will not come in the way of anti-terror action: PM Modi

Photo/IANS/A graphic showing satellite images of the Rahim Yar Khan Airfield, before and after, is displayed during the press briefing on 'Operation Sindoor' in New Delhi on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Satellite evidence: India destroyed 15 terrorist camps, including LeT headquarter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (IANS photo)

Operation Sindoor is India's policy against terror: PM Modi

Not an era of terror just as it's not an era of war: PM Modi (IANS photo)

Not an era of terror just as it's not an era of war: PM Modi

Rukhsar Rehman calls theater her first love: I enjoy every moment of being on stage

Rukhsar Rehman calls theater her first love: I enjoy every moment of being on stage

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India (IANS photo)

CM Dhami vows to develop Uttarakhand as spiritual capital of India

Success of Operation Sindoor dedicated to Indian women: PM Modi (IANS/video grab)

Success of Operation Sindoor dedicated to Indian women: PM Modi

India, Pakistan DGMOs talk on hotline for border calmness restoration (IANS photo)

India, Pakistan DGMOs talk on hotline for border calmness restoration

Carlo Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team till 2026 FIFA World Cup

Carlo Ancelotti set to join Brazil national team till 2026 FIFA World Cup