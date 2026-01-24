Tusshar Kapoor recreates iconic ‘Lucky’ moment from Golmaal on Akshay Kumar’s Wheel of Fortune

Mumbai Jan 24 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor popular as Lucky in Golmaal movie franchise, was seen bringing back his iconic character's humourous flavour on the game show Wheel of Fortune.

The latest promo of the show featured Riteish Deshmukh, Sajid Khan, and Tusshar Kapoor having a fun banter with the OG host, Akshay Kumar.

These celebrities have brightened up the mood on stage, having fun, sharing anecdotes, and pulling each other's legs.

As the trio on the stage interacted with Akshay Kumar, referring to Riteish, the superstar said, “mai ap logo ko batana chata hoon ke ye bhot lalchi kisam ka admi hai, kya problem hai tereko.” To this Riteish said, “Problem apse nahi hai, iss wheel se hai isliye mai aanpse sath wheel aur apne VIP vowels le ke aya hoon, mai Sajid khan ko le kar aya hoon ye wheel chair peye hai, tho ye maire wheel hai aur ye maire khud ke VIP shabad hai,” referring to Tusshar.

To this, Kapoor recreated his iconic mimic from the Golmaal movie to which everyone started laughing. Riteish said “jinko samj nahi aya vo ye bole A E I O U.”

Recently, Akshay Kumar had also shared a light-hearted tip on married life with Riteish Deshmukh. Keeping it simple and funny, Akshay said that learning to say “sorry” to wife is the key to a happy marriage.

Power couple Genelia D'Souza and Riteish Deshmukh recently appeared on the premiere of Sony Entertainment Televisions latest show Wheel of Fortune, where the host, Akshay Kumar took part in a candid conversation with the couple.

The exchange took a humourous turn when Akshay and Riteish shared anecdotes involving their respective wives, creating moments of warmth and laughter on the show.

Bringing in a dose of humour on the Wheel of Fortune set, Akshay Kumar sparked a fun exchange by asking Riteish how long he and Genelia have been together. Riteish replied, “10 years of dating and 14 years of marriage, so it’s been 24 years in total.”

Akshay continued, “25 saal wale ko puch. Sorry bolna seekho (Ask the person who’s been married for 25 years. You have to learn how to say sorry).”

The moment got even more funnier when Genelia joined the banter and pointing out to Riteish said, “Ye toh sorry Deshmukh hai,” drawing laughter from everyone present.

