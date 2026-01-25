Kim Kardashian reveals how she scammed the media

Los Angeles, Jan 24 (IANS) Reality star Kim Kardashian has shared how she once "scammed" the paparazzi by pretending to pay a visit to Britney Spears in a ploy to get her picture taken.

The Kardashians star has opened up about the lengths she went to boost her profile at the start of her career and she revealed she fooled photographers who were waiting outside a hotel in New York with the help of her longtime pal Jonathan Cheban, reports ‘Female First UK’.

She explained the ruse during an appearance on her sister, Khloe Kardashian's ‘Khloe In Wonderland’ podcast, saying, "It (being famous) was all I wanted, I lived for it ... "We were at a restaurant and we heard these people like, 'Oh Britney Spears is staying at this hotel in New York'. "So this person at dinner had this crazy Phantom Rolls Royce. Jonathan and I could hardly even get a cab. So, we were like, 'Can we get a ride to our hotel?’ and the guy’s like: 'Yeah’. And, we were like we'll sit in the back”.

She further mentioned, “So, it looks like we got out with a driver at this hotel, and we got out. Paparazzi everywhere waiting for Britney. At her hotel. They weren’t following us at this point, and we got out and they were like, ‘Kim, Kim, Kim are you here to visit Britney?’ and Jonathan’s like, 'Keep your head down and just shut up'”.

Kim went on to explain the pair then hid in the hotel for 20 minutes before reemerging in front of the waiting photographers, and she was thrilled the plan worked because her picture ended up on plenty of magazine covers.

She added, "So we go inside and we go into a phone booth because we don't know anyone at this hotel. We don't even know if there's like a hotel bar for us to walk in. So we go and hang in the phone both in this hotel for 20 minutes. And we're like, 'Alright, let's go out'. And we come out and they’re like: 'Kim how was Britney?’. We took a cab I think because this Rolls Royce dropped us off. We totally scammed the system, and it was on like every cover, and we thought we were killing it”.

During the podcast, she also revealed that Jonathan also advised her to take inspiration from Victoria Beckham when dealing with photographers.

--IANS

aa/