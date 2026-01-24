January 24, 2026 10:57 PM हिंदी

Delhi BJP organises special screening of 'Border 2'

Delhi BJP organises special screening of 'Border 2'

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Delhi BJP Media Department, on Saturday, organised a special screening of the patriotic film 'Border 2' at Delight Diamond Hall here, a party leader said.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva watched the film along with media personnel and party workers from the Matia Mahal Assembly constituency.

Along with State BJP Media Department Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, party spokespersons Vikram Mittal, Yasir Jilani, Nitin Tyagi, Vikram Vidhuri and Amit Gupta welcomed the Delhi BJP President and the media personnel who had come to watch the film.

Speaking to journalists on this occasion, Delhi BJP President Sachdeva said that if we have the determination to achieve something, a person can overcome even the most difficult circumstances that seem impossible.

He said that the film 'Border 2' also conveys the same message.

BJP leader Sachdeva said that we recently witnessed how, despite heavy rainfall in Delhi on January 23, the Indian Army and other armed forces conducted the Republic Day Parade rehearsal and demonstrated their bravery was exemplary.

This display gives every Indian an opportunity to feel proud, he added.

The Delhi BJP President said that the military displays and tableaux showcased on India's Republic Day always remind us that India's history has been glorious and that India's future is very bright.

The saga of our nation's pride is very old and illustrious, he added.

He said that no incident can stop our valour.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is continuously moving forward and no obstacle of any kind can halt this progress."

Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that 'Border 2' showcases the bravery of the Indian Army to a changing, youthful India, and the success received by such patriotic films reflects how strong the roots of nationalism are among the youth and other sections of society in the country.

--IANS

rch/khz

LATEST NEWS

Yuki Bhambri advances, Sriram Balaji loses men's doubles round two of the Australian Open in Melbourne on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS file photo

Aus Open: Yuki Bhambri advances, Sriram Balaji loses men's doubles round two

Tusshar Kapoor recreates iconic ‘Lucky’ moment from Golmaal on Akshay Kumar’s Wheel of Fortune

Tusshar Kapoor recreates iconic ‘Lucky’ moment from Golmaal on Akshay Kumar’s Wheel of Fortune

Delhi BJP organises special screening of 'Border 2'

Delhi BJP organises special screening of 'Border 2'

Defence MoS Sanjay Seth awards school band competition finale winners

Defence MoS Sanjay Seth awards school band competition finale winners

India continue winning run with seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the 2026 ICC Men’s U19 Cricket World Cup at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, on Saturday. Photo credit: ICC

U19 World Cup: India continue winning run with seven-wicket win over New Zealand

Scotland accepts ICC invite to replace Bangladesh in Men's T20 World Cup 2026, Cricket Scotland said in a statement on Saturday. Photo credit: Cricket Scotland

Scotland accepts ICC invite to replace Bangladesh in Men's T20 World Cup

Anshula Kapoor treats herself to royalty on luxurious ‘Palace on Wheels’ train, enjoys hair styling session on in-train salon

Anshula Kapoor treats herself to royalty on ‘Palace on Wheels’ train, enjoys hair styling session on in-train salon

President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of Republic Day

President Droupadi Murmu to address nation on eve of Republic Day

Nandni Sharma takes 3-26 as sensational Delhi Capitals bowl out Royal Challengers Bengaluru for 109 in Match 24 of the 2026 Women’s Premier League (WPL) at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

WPL 2026: Nandni Sharma takes 3-26 as sensational DC bowl out RCB for 109

New criminal laws to be central theme of Home Ministry R-Day tableau photo: MHA (Photo: MHA/X)

New criminal laws to be central theme of Home Ministry R-Day tableau