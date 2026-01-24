Delhi BJP organises special screening of 'Border 2'

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) The Delhi BJP Media Department, on Saturday, organised a special screening of the patriotic film 'Border 2' at Delight Diamond Hall here, a party leader said.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva watched the film along with media personnel and party workers from the Matia Mahal Assembly constituency.

Along with State BJP Media Department Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor, party spokespersons Vikram Mittal, Yasir Jilani, Nitin Tyagi, Vikram Vidhuri and Amit Gupta welcomed the Delhi BJP President and the media personnel who had come to watch the film.

Speaking to journalists on this occasion, Delhi BJP President Sachdeva said that if we have the determination to achieve something, a person can overcome even the most difficult circumstances that seem impossible.

He said that the film 'Border 2' also conveys the same message.

BJP leader Sachdeva said that we recently witnessed how, despite heavy rainfall in Delhi on January 23, the Indian Army and other armed forces conducted the Republic Day Parade rehearsal and demonstrated their bravery was exemplary.

This display gives every Indian an opportunity to feel proud, he added.

The Delhi BJP President said that the military displays and tableaux showcased on India's Republic Day always remind us that India's history has been glorious and that India's future is very bright.

The saga of our nation's pride is very old and illustrious, he added.

He said that no incident can stop our valour.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is continuously moving forward and no obstacle of any kind can halt this progress."

Delhi BJP Media Head Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that 'Border 2' showcases the bravery of the Indian Army to a changing, youthful India, and the success received by such patriotic films reflects how strong the roots of nationalism are among the youth and other sections of society in the country.

--IANS

rch/khz