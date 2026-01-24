Anshula Kapoor treats herself to royalty on ‘Palace on Wheels’ train, enjoys hair styling session on in-train salon

January 24, 2026 10:57 PM हिंदी

Mumbai Jan 24 (IANS) Actor Arjun Kapoor's younger sister Anshula Kapoor recently indulged in an experience straight out of a royal fairytale as she embarked on a journey on the one of the most expensive and luxurious trains of India, Palace on Wheels.

The actress highlighted that she indulged in a royal hair styling session in an hour salon built onboard of the luxury train.

Sharing glimpses from her class and luxurious travel, Anshula offered a sneak peak into her expensive journey filled with lavishness and royalty.

Taking to her social media account, Anshula wrote, “Thursday, as seen through my camera roll. Felt like a princess the moment I stepped onto the Palace on Wheels. The energy, the music, the people, the moments - everything felt perfectly in sync. Impeccable hospitality, incredible food and a full hair styling salon created onboard (because luxury really is in the details), every element was thoughtfully curated. This was truly the kind of experience that doesn’t need exaggeration!

She added, “Ending the day with dinner at the City Palace Jaipur was the perfect finale.

Luxurious, indulgent, intentional. An experience so unique, truly one of those days I know I’ll always remember. #Hosted”

Talking about Anshula Kapoor, the young girl is the daughter of renowned film producer Boney Kapoor and the late Mona Shourie Kapoor.

She is the sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and also shares a close bond with her actress half-sisters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, daughters of Boney Kapoor and legendary actress Sridevi.

Anshula Kapoor is engaged to Rohan Thakkar, and their engagement ceremony was an intimate and elegant affair, attended by close family and friends in October last year.

