India’s youth boxers shine bright as six enter finals, one wins bronze in Asian Youth Games

Manama, Oct 28 (IANS) India’s young pugilists continued to make waves at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025 in Manama, Bahrain, with six boxers, including five girls and one boy, storming into their respective finals. India also confirmed one bronze medal following a strong semifinal run from Anant Deshmukh in the men’s category.

In the girls’ semifinals, Khushi Chand (46kg) began India’s dominant run with a commanding 5:0 victory over Mongolia, followed by Chandrika Bhoreshi Pujari (54kg), who outclassed her rival from Kazakhstan with another 5:0 win. Harnoor Kaur (66kg) displayed excellent composure and counterattacking flair to defeat Chinese Taipei (5:0), while Anshika (+80kg) overpowered China in another clean sweep.

In Session 2, Ahaana (50kg) showcased her grit to overcome a tough challenge from Uzbekistan, winning 3:2 in a close contest to complete India’s perfect record in the girls’ semifinals.

Among the boys, Lanchenba Singh Moibungkhongbam (50kg) continued his stellar form with a 5:0 unanimous win over the People's Republic of Korea, entering the finals in style. Meanwhile, Anant Deshmukh (66kg) fought valiantly against a strong opponent from Kazakhstan but had to settle for a bronze medal after a hard-fought semifinal bout.

With six finalists and one bronze medal, India has already recorded one of their most successful youth boxing campaigns ever at the continental level. The Indian contingent, which underwent an intensive training camp at NS NIS Patiala under national coaches Vinod Kumar (head coach boys) and Jitender Raj Singh (head coach girls), will now aim to convert their momentum into gold medals as the tournament concludes on October 30.

Earlier, Team India’s young boxers continued their impressive run at the 3rd Asian Youth Games 2025, adding four more victories to their tally as Lamchemnba, Udham Singh, and Anant Deshmukh registered commanding wins, following strong performances by Ahaana and Dhruv at the Exhibition World Bahrain.

Leading the charge on Saturday, Lamchemnba displayed sharp reflexes and solid control to defeat his opponent from the Philippines 4–1, marking another confident showing for India. Udham Singh followed with a flawless performance against Thailand, winning his bout with a clean 5–0 verdict, while Anant Deshmukh outclassed his opponent from Tajikistan with another unanimous 5–0 win, showcasing India’s technical depth and superior preparation.

