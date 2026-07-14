India's WPI inflation stands at 9.87 pc in June

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Wholesale price inflation in India stood at 9.87 per cent in June on a year-on-year basis, according to data released by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) for all commodities rose to 110.2 in June.

Among the major groups, inflation in primary articles increased to 7 per cent, while fuel and power inflation moderated to 27.41 per cent.

However, inflation in manufactured products remained unchanged at 7.48 per cent.

In addition, the WPI Food Index -- which comprises food articles and manufactured food products -- recorded an annual inflation rate of 6.14 per cent in June.

Within primary articles, food articles registered inflation of 5.49 per cent, while non-food articles recorded 11.07 per cent inflation during the month.

The data also showed that inflation in mineral oils stood at 46.48 per cent, while crude petroleum and natural gas recorded 34.75 per cent year-on-year inflation in June.

Meanwhile, the final WPI inflation for April 2026 was revised to 8.36 per cent from the provisional estimate of 8.26 per cent.

Moreover, the revised WPI index for April stood at 108.9, compared with the provisional estimate of 108.8.

According to the data, the provisional WPI for June was compiled with a weighted response rate of 82.6 per cent, while the final estimate for April was based on a 97.5 per cent weighted response rate.

The All India Output Producer Price Index (OPPI) for all commodities stood at 109.9 in June, while the provisional trial Input Producer Price Index (IPPI) for the manufacturing sector was 107.1. The final IPPI for April was revised to 104.2 from the provisional estimate of 104.9.

The next provisional WPI data for July will be released on August 14, the ministry said.

In May, WPI stood at 9.68 per cent, according to the data.

Earlier in June, the government launched a revised WPI series with 2022-23 as the new base year which replaces the existing 2011-12 base year series and is part of a broader overhaul of producer price measurement in the country.

Apart from that, the government had released a new series of PPI, IPPI and SPPI for seven services.

--IANS

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