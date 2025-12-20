December 20, 2025 4:17 PM हिंदी

India’s Vir Gahrotra wins historic gold at Pole and Aerial Sports World C'ship

Mumbai, Dec 20 (IANS) Indian athlete Vir Gahrotra won a gold medal at the Pole and Aerial Sports World Championship, achieving India’s first-ever podium finish at this international event in Budapest, Hungary.

Vir, a 16-year-old from Mumbai, represented India in the Junior B Amateur Men (15–17 years) aerial silk category. Facing competitors from countries with strong aerial sports traditions like Ukraine, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, Gahrotra delivered a technically demanding and winning performance.

Aerial silk is a performance-orientated form of aerial gymnastics that demands substantial upper-body strength, endurance, flexibility, and artistic expression.

At the championship level, routines are evaluated based on technical precision, execution, and artistry, not just difficulty. Gahrotra’s gold-winning routine was notable for its control, consistency, and calmness despite fatigue, which earned it the highest scores from the judges.

India achieved a historic milestone by participating in the inaugural POSA World Aerial Championships 2025, organised by the Pole Sports & Arts World Federation (POSA). Held in Budapest, this prestigious international event gathered top aerial and pole athletes from more than 40 countries.

Vir’s victory marks a historic milestone for Indian aerial sports, as he won the country’s first-ever gold medal at the championship in the Junior B Men – Amateur Aerial Silks category. This achievement is a proud and significant moment for India’s debut on the international stage.

The four-day championship showcased world-class rigging, with certified international judges overseeing the event. It included top disciplines such as Aerial Silks, Aerial Hoop, Aerial Artistic, and Pole Sport. Although the aerial competitions have finished, the Pole Sport contests are still in progress, with athletes from around the globe delivering exciting performances.

The Indian team was commanded by head coach Ria Bajaj and Coach Masuma Mun, with assistance from Indian Federation Committee members Shrikant Warankar, Suresh Gandhi, and Pankaj Kunde.

“This debut marks a powerful beginning for India at POSA. Our students have trained tirelessly, and witnessing them perform with confidence and excellence on a global stage is deeply inspiring,” Coach Ria said.

