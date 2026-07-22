India’s total primary energy supply touches 39,055 Petajoules: Minister

New Delhi, July 22 (IANS) The government on Wednesday said that total primary energy supply (TPES) of India during 2024-25 was estimated at 39,055 Petajoules as compared to 37,936 Petajoules in 2023-24.

Total renewable energy potential was estimated at 4,704,043 MW (as on March 2025) as compared to 2,109,655 MW (as on March 31, 2024), said Minister of State (Independent Charge) Rao Inderjit Singh in the Lok Sabha.

One petajoule is 1,015 joules (1 million billion) or 278 gigawatt hours.

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) has put in place well-defined mechanisms to ensure timely collection and publication of official statistics.

Primary data collection for National Sample Surveys (NSS) is carried out on digital platforms such as Computer Assisted Personal Interview (CAPI) and the e-SIGMA system, incorporating in-built validation checks, real-time data monitoring, AI-enabled chatbots, and multilingual interfaces, informed the minister.

“Use of such digital platforms ensure consistency at the stage of data collection and facilitate real-time submission and validation of survey data. Further, the practice of physical scrutiny and inspection by higher-level officers is continuously undertaken as per fixed norms along with regular training for field staff to ensure the quality of the data collected,” he mentioned.

These initiatives have substantially improved data quality and led to reduction in time lag in release of survey data from 8-9 months to 45-90 days. Annual Survey Results are now released within 90-120 days; quarterly results within 45-60 days and monthly results within 15-30 days of completion of surveys.

To promote transparency and public accountability, anonymized unit-level survey data are made available through MoSPI’s revamped Microdata Portal, enabling researchers, policymakers, and other stakeholders to access, analyze, and utilise official statistics for evidence-based research and policy making.

Singh further stated that MoSPI has undertaken comprehensive base revision exercises for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), All India Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and Consumer Price Index (CPI) to ensure that these macroeconomic indicators adequately reflect the evolving structure of the economy and align with international statistical standards.

Accordingly, the base year of GDP has been revised from 2011–12 to 2022–23 based on the recommendations of the Advisory Committee on National Accounts Statistics (ACNAS); the base year of IIP has been revised from 2011–12 to 2022–23 under the guidance of the Technical Advisory Committee on IIP; and the base year of CPI has been revised from 2012=100 to 2024=100 under the guidance of an Expert Group constituted for the purpose.

--IANS

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