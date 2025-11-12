November 12, 2025 8:35 PM हिंदी

India’s textile exports record growth in 111 countries

India’s textile exports record growth in 111 countries: Govt

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) India’s global exports of textiles, apparel and made-ups grew by 0.1 per cent during April–September 2025, compared to the corresponding period in 2024, the government data showed on Wednesday.

The textile and apparel sector, including handicrafts exports, demonstrated remarkable resilience in the first half of FY 2025-26 despite global headwinds and tariff-related challenges in major markets.

Some of the large export markets for India which clocked impressive growth rates were the UAE (14.5 per cent), the UK (1.5 per cent), Japan (19.0 per cent), Germany (2.9 per cent), Spain (9.0 per cent) and France (9.2 per cent).

On the other hand, some of the other markets that recorded higher growth rates were Egypt (27 per cent), Saudi Arabia (12.5 per cent), Hong Kong (69 per cent), etc.

These 111 markets contributed $8,489.08 million during April–September 2025, compared to $7,718.55 million in the previous year — reflecting a 10 per cent growth and an absolute increase of $770.3 million.

The key sectors driving this growth included ready-made garments (RMG) of all textiles (3.42 per cent growth) and Jute (5.56 per cent growth).

The ministry said that this performance highlights the sector’s adaptability and competitiveness in the face of global uncertainties. India’s continued expansion into non-traditional markets reinforces the Government’s policy focus on export diversification, value addition, and global market integration under the “Make in India” and “Aatmanirbhar Bharat” initiatives.

Meanwhile, the GST 2.0 rate cuts on several handicraft items from 12 per cent to 5 per cent have come as a major boon for the country's artisans, as demand for their products has gone up, leading to higher earnings and also enabling them to compete with factory-made goods.

The tax cuts have benefited artisans producing items like wood-carved products, terracotta jute handbags, textile items, and leather goods. By lightening the tax load, the reforms will help build stronger markets for traditional handlooms and crafts.

--IANS

na/

