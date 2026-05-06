India’s steel sector sustains growth momentum in April: Govt

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) India’s steel sector sustained its growth trajectory during April with a 5.8 per cent increase in crude steel production to 14.09 million tonnes, from 13.31 million tonnes in the same month of the previous year while the domestic demand momentum stayed robust on the back of continued buoyancy across infrastructure and manufacturing, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Domestic steel prices also extended their recovery during the month across all major product categories driven by the strong demand.

Hot metal production grew 5.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) in April, while pig iron output (0.69 million tonnes) posted a decline of 6 per cent YoY. Finished steel production reached 13.05 million tonnes, up 3.4 per cent YoY. Finished steel consumption in April 2026 was 12.99 million tonnes, registering growth of 8.1 per cent YoY driven by the strong performance of infrastructure, and manufacturing end-use segments.

On the trade front, imports stood at 0.68 million tonnes and exports at 0.47 million tonnes, making India a marginal net importer during the month. Compared to April 2025, imports of 0.52 million tonnes and exports of 0.38 million tonnes, a growth of 30.8 per cent and 24.9 per cent was registered in imports and exports, respectively, in April 2026.

India's total steel capacity stood at approximately 220 MTPA in FY 2025–26, on track toward the National Steel Policy target of 300 MTPA by 2030. Major players including SAIL, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, JSPL, and AMNS continued investments in capacity expansion, with Tata Steel recently commissioning a Rs 3,200 crore scrap-based EAF green steel plant (0.75 MTPA) at Ludhiana — the first of its kind in Punjab.

TMT/Rebar prices rose around 2.6 per cent month-on-month, also registering a 3 per cent year-on-year gain — marking the first positive YoY reading after several months of softness. Flat steel prices saw sharper gains, with HR Coil up around 6.3 per cent and GP Sheet up around 7.3 per cent month-on-month, reflecting improved demand, the statement pointed out.

Under the Ministry of Steel’s 'Green Steel' initiative, NISST continued its role as the nodal agency for measurement, reporting, verification, and certification of green steel. As on March 31, 2026, NISST had issued green steel certificates to 90 producers across 15 states, spanning products including TMT Bars, HR/CR Coils, Wire Rods, and Pipes, with a majority of certified products achieving the highest 5-star rating — reflecting strong uptake of the initiative across secondary and mid-size steel producers.

Raw material prices showed a mixed but broadly firming trend in April 2026. Domestic iron ore prices strengthened notably, with NMDC lump and fines prices rising 10–11 per cent month-on-month, reflecting improved steel sector demand.

Global seaborne iron ore remained largely stable. International coking coal costs edged up further month-on-month, sustaining elevated input cost pressures for integrated BF-BOF producers heading into Q1 FY 2026–27. International scrap prices were broadly flat, offering relative stability for the electric route steelmakers, the statement said.

The Indian steel industry is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory supported by continued infrastructure investment and expanding manufacturing activity. Navigating energy security, raw material cost volatility, and global trade developments will remain key priorities for the sector in the year ahead, the statement added.

--IANS

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