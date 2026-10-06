India’s steel production clocks 3.7 pc growth at 81.8 million tonnes in H1 2026-27

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) India’s production of finished steel increased by 3.7 per cent to 81.8 million tonnes during the first half of the current financial year (April-September), compared with the corresponding figure of 78.8 million tonnes in the same period last year, according to data released by the Ministry of Steel on Tuesday.

The country’s consumption of finished steel shot up by a robust 7.9 per cent to 84.9 million tonnes during the first half (H1) of 2026-27 from 79 million tonnes in the same period of the last financial year, as demand from big ticket infrastructure projects taken up by the government in the highways, railways and port sectors fuelled demand.

India’s steel exports also surged by 26.2 per cent during the first half of the current financial year to 3.55 million tonnes compared with the corresponding figure of 2.81 million tonnes in April-Sept of the previous financial year.

In value terms, the exports during April-September jumped by 28.9 per cent to Rs 28,263.7 crore from Rs 21,931.5 crore in the same period last year.

The country’s production of crude steel was recorded at 85.1 million tonnes in April-September of the current financial year, compared with 82.7 million tonnes in the same period of the previous year, which represents a 2.9 per cent increase.

India's total crude steelmaking capacity currently stands at 222.9 million tonnes per annum, keeping the industry on track to achieve the National Steel Policy target of 300 million tonnes per annum by 2030, according to an official statement.

Meanwhile, mining giant NMDC's iron ore production rose 8 per cent year-on-year to 4.04 million tonnes in September 2026, taking the H1 FY 2026–27 output to 27.3 million tonnes, up nearly 23 per cent over H1 FY 2025–26 -- keeping the company on track towards its annual production targets, the statement said.

NMDC has commissioned its 2 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) pellet plant at Nagarnar, Chhattisgarh, completing its Rs 5,427-crore integrated project. The project comprises an iron ore processing plant at Bacheli, a 135-km, 15 MTPA slurry pipeline and the Nagarnar pellet plant, which uses Straight Grate Induration technology. It will enable value addition from Bailadila iron ore fines and slimes, reduce road transport of ore and strengthen NMDC's presence across the iron ore value chain.

The Ministry of Steel has decided to set up a Steel Industry Safety Council (SISC), an apex body chaired by the Secretary, Ministry of Steel, to strengthen safety standards, accident prevention and safety culture across the steel industry.

A dedicated Steel Industry Safety Directorate (SISD) will support the Council through safety audits, investigation of serious incidents and issuance of safety standards suited to Indian conditions, covering iron and steel producers and CPSE mines, the official statement added.

--IANS

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