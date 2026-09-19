India's startup story is no longer confined to big cities; youth from small towns play key role: PM Modi

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that one example of the potential of India's youth is seen in the country's startup ecosystem, adding that the nation's startup story is no longer confined to big cities.

The Prime Minister made these remarks as he distributed over 51,000 appointment letters to newly recruited youth in various government organisations at the 20th Rozgar Mela. The new appointees attended the Rozgar Mela at 45 locations across the country.

Addressing the 20th Rozgar Mela, PM Modi said, "India today is the world's third-largest startup ecosystem, and India's startup story is no longer a story confined only to big cities. Today, nearly half of the recognised startups are located in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities."

He said that this shows that now, youth from villages, towns, and small cities are also playing an increasingly substantial role in India's new economy.

"Our youth from smaller towns are working on their own ideas, establishing new companies, and generating fresh employment opportunities for other young people alongside themselves," he added.

"Our endeavour is to ensure that new employment opportunities also expand rapidly in the private sector. With this vision, the Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana has been launched, with an outlay of approximately Rs 1 lakh crore," the Prime Minister said.

He further mentioned that through this scheme, around 2 crore youth will receive the opportunity to enter the workforce for the first time, and the government will also provide an incentive of up to Rs 15,000 to first-time job seekers, while also extending incentives to employers creating new employment.

"The government is working on every front to boost employment across the nation," he added.

PM Modi said new opportunities for youth arise only when the country's economy progresses, when investments increase, new industries are set up, and new sectors expand. He mentioned the strides that India has made across various sectors in times of global uncertainty.

"Now you yourselves are going to become an integral part of the government system. Therefore, your endeavour should be that the difficulties you faced, or the hardships your parents had to endure, should not have to be experienced by other youth. The troubles your parents bore, and the challenges you once had to encounter, should no longer afflict any citizen of our country -- this is a mission you must take up immediately upon joining government service," he said.

The Prime Minister said that rapid transformation is underway in every sphere of the nation. Addressing the new recruits, he said, "You have arrived here through constant learning, and from this point onward, a new journey of lifelong learning begins. You must continuously hone your skills and understand new technologies and systems. Mission Karmayogi is designed to assist you in achieving this very goal."

He mentioned that over 1.70 crore (17 million) government employees have already joined the iGOT Karmayogi platform, and for new recruits, 'Karmayogi Prarambh' has been specially prepared.

"The more you develop and improve yourselves, the better you will be able to serve the citizens of our nation," PM Modi added.

--IANS

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