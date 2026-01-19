India’s Srishti Kiran clinches the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J30 title in Mexico

Bengaluru, Jan 19 (IANS) India’s young tennis talent Srishti Kiran won the Girls’ Singles title at the ITF World Tennis Tour Juniors J30 tournament in Huamantla, Mexico.

The 13-year-old Bengaluru girl, who began her tennis career training at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), defeated 17-year-old home favourite Tamara Herman (Mexico) 6–4, 6–4 in the championship match to complete a magnificent hat-trick of ITF titles.

Earlier in the draw, she sealed her place in the final with a strong semifinal comeback, winning 10 consecutive games from 2–4 down to beat 16-year-old home favourite Miranda Sofia Escamilla Morales (Mexico) 6–4, 6–0.

With this impressive performance and competing against strong international opponents, she shows strong consistency and confidence while continuing to gain valuable experience and proudly represents India in the ITF World Junior circuit.

In 2025, Karnataka’s teen prodigy secured her first international junior title, winning the ITF J30 at Cabarete in the Dominican Republic. She followed it up by sweeping both the singles and doubles crowns the following week.

Displaying superb form throughout, Srishti also partnered with Briana Houlgrave of the Bahamas to claim the doubles title, defeating the British duo of Jessica Morrison and Ava Moss in the final.

Srishti honed her skills at the Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association (KSLTA), is rapidly establishing herself as one of India’s most promising young players. She first came into the spotlight when she remained unbeaten while representing India at the ATF U-12 Girls’ Team Championship finals in August 2023.

She played a key role in helping India clinch its first-ever Asian Tennis Federation (ATF) U-12 Girls’ Team Championship crown in 2023, where she remained unbeaten. Her performance on the Asian circuit soon caught wider attention, and she was scouted to train at the prestigious RPS Academy in Florida under the mentorship of world-renowned coach Gabe Jaramillo, after being spotted at the Asian Tennis Federation’s Orange Ball program.

