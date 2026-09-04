September 04, 2026 12:13 PM हिंदी

India’s space quest soars higher: Union Ministers on ISRO launch

India’s space quest soars higher: Union Ministers on ISRO launch

New Delhi, Sep 4 (IANS) Union Ministers on Friday hailed the successful launch of India’s first imaging satellite from Geosynchronous Orbit, saying the feat reinforces India's capabilities across the entire space sector.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully launched its advanced Earth observation satellite EOS-05 aboard the GSLV-F17 rocket from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at Sriharikota. The three-stage launch vehicle performed as planned and injected EOS-05 into the designated Sub-Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit.

“ISRO’s GSLV-F17 has successfully placed EOS-05, the nation's first imaging satellite into the geosynchronous orbit. This achievement stands as a testament to the talent, ingenuity and ever-expanding capabilities of our space scientists and engineers,” Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said.

The deepening collaboration between ISRO and the Indian industry continues to bring new strength and scale to our space programme, reinforcing India's capabilities across the entire space sector, he posted on X.

Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said India’s space quest soars higher with this achievement.

“Congratulations to Team @isro on the successful launch of GSLV-F17/EOS-05, India’s first imaging satellite from Geosynchronous Orbit which will significantly enhance our Earth observation capabilities with advanced imaging across visible, infrared, multi-spectral and hyperspectral bands,” the minister posted on X.

This achievement reflects the steady progress India has made in building world-class capabilities in space science and technology, and the purpose and ambition with which our space programme continues to move forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Puri noted.

Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said this is another giant leap for India in space.

“EOS-05 is a state-of-the-art Earth Observation satellite and India’s first imaging satellite from Geosynchronous Orbit, enabling advanced imaging across visible, infrared, multi-spectral and hyperspectral bands,” he said.

—IANS

na/

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