India's poultry sector revenue likely to rise nearly 7 pc in FY27: Report

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) India’s poultry industry is expected to see revenues rise by 6–7 per cent in FY27 and an improvement in profitability of about 50 to 100 basis points over previous year, a report said on Tuesday.

The report from CareEdge Ratings said the poultry industry witnessed stabilisation in operating performance during FY26, supported by healthy production growth, resilient demand across retail, institutional, and food-service channels, and improved supply-demand dynamics.

"India continues to be among the world's largest producers of eggs and poultry meat, supported by rising protein consumption, urbanisation, improving affordability, and changing dietary preferences," the report said.

"Focus on improving feed conversion ratio (FCR), better farm management practices, and increased operational efficiency is expected to support productivity and enhance competitiveness across the organised poultry industry," the report noted.

The ratings agency forecasted egg and meat production to maintain healthy momentum in FY27, supported by rising protein consumption, urbanisation and capacity additions by organised players.

The evolving processed poultry segment, supported by the expansion of organised retail, quick-service restaurants (QSRs), cold-chain infrastructure, and export opportunities, is expected to provide additional avenues for long-term growth and value addition.

Adoption of advanced breeding, precision nutrition, automation and improved farm management are expected to enhance productivity and feed conversion ratios, the report said.

Organised players, which account for roughly 60–65 per cent of the industry, saw huge improvement in profitability in FY26 through integrated operations, better feed procurement and stronger pricing discipline.

During FY26, the industry saw a sharp correction in maize prices, supported by higher domestic production and improved supply conditions. The decline in maize prices provided significant margin relief, particularly for integrated players with captive feed mills and efficient procurement practices.

India ranked as the second-largest producer of eggs and a top producer of broiler meat. The country produced 149.11 billion eggs during FY25, while poultry meat production stood at approximately 5.18 million tonnes, accounting for nearly half of India's total meat production.

—IANS

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