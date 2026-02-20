February 20, 2026 4:15 PM हिंदी

India's passenger vehicle sales surge, likely to expand 5–7 pc in FY26

India's passenger vehicle sales surge, likely to expand 5–7 pc in FY26

New Delhi, Feb 20 (IANS) Passenger vehicle retail sales rose 7 per cent in January (year-on-year) in India, while wholesale volumes rose 12 per cent to 4.5 lakh units, a report said on Friday.

The report from ICRA said wholesale dispatches grew 14 per cent sequentially over December 2025, even as original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) ramped up production to cater to robust domestic demand.

ICRA forecasts passenger vehicle wholesale volumes to expand 5–7 per cent in FY26, supported by sustained demand momentum, GST cuts and continued new model launches.

"Domestic automobile demand recorded strong growth across both two-wheeler (2W) and passenger vehicle (PV) segments in January 2026, supported by sustained demand momentum, GST rate cuts, wedding season demand and new model launches," the report said.

The 14 per cent sequential growth in wholesale volumes in January was posted despite production curbs for annual maintenance. Retail sales were supported by the winter wedding season, new model launches and revised GST rates.

Overall PV wholesale growth in the 10‑month of FY26 period stood at 6.7 per cent while retail volumes grew 8 per cent.

The domestic automobile sector is expected to maintain steady growth momentum through FY2026, supported by policy measures to strengthen domestic manufacturing, improving affordability following GST rationalisation, recovery in consumption and sustained rural income levels after a normal monsoon.

Meanwhile domestic two-wheeler wholesale volumes grew 25 per cent YoY, reaching 1.8 million units, while wholesale volumes recorded 6.7 per cent growth during 10 months of FY2026 (April–January).

Retail sales grew 20.8 per cent YoY in January, aided by Pongal or Makar Sankranti demand, wedding season footfalls and improving affordability, the report noted.

The report estimates two-wheeler domestic volumes to grow 6–9 per cent YoY in FY26, aided by improved replacement demand after GST rate cuts, gradual recovery in urban consumption and healthy rural incomes.

Electric two-wheeler retail volumes touched 1,23,012 units in January, up 25.3 per cent YoY.

—IANS

aar/na

LATEST NEWS

Centre sends notices to 6 e-commerce platforms over selling restricted wireless transmitting devices

Centre sends notices to 6 e-commerce platforms over selling restricted drone and GPS jammers

Bangladesh: 43 newly-elected MPs face murder charges (File image)

Bangladesh: 43 newly-elected MPs face murder charges

Nifty, Sensex post strong gains led by metals, PSU banks

Nifty, Sensex post strong gains led by metals, PSU banks

Divya Dutta on 'Chiraiya': We often silence ourselves to preserve relationships

Divya Dutta on 'Chiraiya': We often silence ourselves to preserve relationships

Lankan President meets PM Modi, thanks India for 'exceptional support' during Cyclone Ditwah

Lankan President meets PM Modi, thanks India for 'exceptional support' during Cyclone Ditwah

Nikhil Siddhartha offers prayers with family at world famous Murugan temple in Palani (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Nikhil Siddhartha offers prayers with family at world famous Murugan temple in Palani

Former India cricketers share Top 4 predictions for T20 WC

Former India cricketers share Top 4 predictions for T20 WC

India's passenger vehicle sales surge, likely to expand 5–7 pc in FY26

India's passenger vehicle sales surge, likely to expand 5–7 pc in FY26

Prabhas: I miss Chennai sometimes! (Photo Credit: U V Communications/X)

Prabhas: I miss Chennai sometimes!

Sanya Malhotra thrilled about her first Filmfare performance: It is incredibly special

Sanya Malhotra thrilled about her first Filmfare performance: It is incredibly special