India’s occupied office space surpasses 900 million sq ft in Jan-June

Mumbai, Aug 26 (IANS) Total occupied office stock in India’s commercial real estate market reached 901.1 million square feet (as of June 30, 2026, representing a 6 per cent year-on-year growth from the 847.0 million square feet recorded in H1 2025, a report showed on Wednesday.

This underlined strong occupier confidence and continued business expansion across leading eight office markets in the country. The total office stock in the country is recorded at 1.05 billion sq ft, according to the Knight Frank India report.

“GCC expansion, alongside the growing footprint of domestic enterprises, continues to underpin office demand, with occupiers increasingly gravitating towards established markets that offer access to talent, quality infrastructure and scale,” said Viral Desai, international partner and senior executive director, Occupier Strategy Solutions, Industrial and Logistics, Capital Markets and Retail.

Bengaluru leads as the largest office market, with occupied stock reaching 222.4 mn sq ft in H1 2026. The tech hub posted a strong 8 per cent YoY growth.

Delhi-NCR holds the second-largest footprint with 178.1 mn sq ft of occupied space, steadying at a modest 2 per cent YoY growth. Mumbai recorded 146.6 mn sq ft in occupied stock, growing by 5 per cent YoY.

Pune emerged as one of the fastest-growing markets. The city is on track to cross the 100 mn sq ft. Pune registered growth of 10 per cent YoY to reach an occupied stock of 98.8 mn sq ft, said the report.

While Chennai maintained a healthy growth trajectory of 6 per cent YoY, with total occupied stock standing at 88.9 mn sq ft, Ahmedabad showed the highest percentage growth among all tracked cities, with occupied office stock expanding by 9 per cent to touch 27.5 mn sq ft.

Kolkata saw occupied office stock at 24.4 mn sq ft., charting a steady increase of 6 per cent, said the report.

--IANS

na/