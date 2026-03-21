India’s maritime sector operates smoothly, over 534 seafarers repatriated so far: Govt

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) The maritime sector continues to operate smoothly with no congestion reported across ports, the government said on Saturday, adding that it remains in close coordination with state maritime boards and other stakeholders to ensure safety of seafarers and uninterrupted maritime trade and port operations.

Necessary measures have been put in place to safeguard Indian vessels and seafarers operating in the Strait of Hormuz region.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is closely monitoring shipping movements, port operations, safety of Indian seafarers and continuity of maritime trade.

“All Indian seafarers in the region are safe, with no incidents involving Indian-flagged vessels reported in the past 24 hours,” said the ministry.

A total of 22 Indian-flagged vessels with 611 Indian seafarers remain in the western Persian Gulf region and DG Shipping is monitoring the situation in coordination with ship owners, RPSL agencies and Indian Missions.

“In one incident, an Indian seafarer (Master of Panama-flagged vessel ASP Avana) passed away on 18.03.2026; DG Shipping is coordinating with the Indian Mission in UAE and extending full support to the family,” the ministry informed.

The DG Shipping Control Room has handled 3,670 calls and 6,929 emails since activation (including 120 calls and 181 emails in the past 24 hours).

Over 534 Indian seafarers have been safely repatriated so far, including 21 in the last 24 hours, according to the ministry.

Meanwhile, Indian Missions and Posts remain in touch with the Indian community and continue to extend assistance, along with issuing necessary advisories for their safety and well-being.

Ministry of External Affairs is closely monitoring developments in the Gulf and West Asia region, with the safety, security and welfare of the Indian community as the highest priority; a dedicated 24x7 control room remains operational, and coordination is ongoing with State Governments and UTs.

Since February 28, around 3.3 lakh passengers have returned to India from the region.

Moreover, 15 Indian crew members of MT Safesea Vishnu have safely returned to India from Iraq.

“From the UAE, around 90 flights are expected to operate today; flights are also continuing from Saudi Arabia and Oman, while Qatar is operating 8–10 non-scheduled flights with partial reopening of its airspace,” said the government.

--IANS

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