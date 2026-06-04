India's Major Prabhat Mishra wins top honours at US Army college

Washington, June 4 (IANS) An Indian Army officer was among the standout graduates at a prestigious US Army leadership programme, winning two major academic awards as nearly 1,000 military officers from the United States and partner nations completed advanced training at Fort Leavenworth, Kansas.

Major Prabhat Mishra of India received the Birrer-Brookes Award for Outstanding Master of Military Arts and Science Thesis and the General Douglas MacArthur Military Leadership Writing Award during the graduation ceremony of the US Army Command and General Staff College's Command and General Staff Officer Course.

The awards were presented as 951 graduates completed the 10-month programme designed to prepare mid-career officers for senior leadership and staff responsibilities.

The graduating class included 120 international military students from allied and partner countries, underscoring the global character of the institution and its role in shaping future military leaders.

Addressing the graduates, Lt. Gen. Jim Isenhower, Commanding General of the US Army Combined Arms Command and Fort Leavenworth, said field-grade officers occupy a pivotal position within the military hierarchy.

"You can influence all the way down to a private every day as a Battalion S3 or XO. And you've also got the opportunity and will be expected to influence all the way up to the senior leaders of our Army. You're at the centre. You are the most important demographic in our Army," Isenhower said.

The course was conducted amid what the Army described as a rapidly evolving operational environment.

Graduates also navigated adjustments to the academic calendar and learning environment during the year-long programme.

Drawing on more than three decades of military experience, Isenhower urged the officers to balance professional excellence with their responsibilities to soldiers and families.

He recalled how interactions with soldiers shaped his approach to command and reinforced the importance of creating a healthy organisational culture.

"... I realised field grades are stewards of the profession, and they have an obligation to inspire future service, not to discourage it...that shaped how I approached my field grade time," he said.

The Army commander also stressed the importance of work-life balance, noting that military leaders influence not only those under their command but also the families who support them. He said nearly 30 per cent of the Army's volunteer force comes from military families.

Among other international officers recognised during the ceremony were Major Aleksander Granberg of Norway, who received the General Dwight D. Eisenhower Award and the Arter-Doniphan Award, and Lieutenant Colonel Taleh S.F.H.H. Alrashid of Kuwait, who received the Major General Hans Schlup Award.

The US Army Command and General Staff College is one of the military's premier educational institutions and has trained generations of American and international officers for higher command responsibilities. Located at Fort Leavenworth, it attracts officers from dozens of countries each year.

India and the United States have steadily expanded defence cooperation over the past two decades through joint military exercises, officer exchanges, defence technology initiatives and professional military education programmes.

The growing participation of Indian officers in advanced US military courses reflects the broader strategic partnership between the two countries and increasing defence interoperability.

--IANS

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