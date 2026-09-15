India's goods & services exports jump 25.4 per cent to cross $82 bn in August

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) India's total exports of merchandise and services rose by 25.41 per cent to $82.68 billion in August this year, compared to the corresponding figure for the same month of the previous year, the Commerce Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Total imports of merchandise and services increased by 18.75 per cent to $92.09 billion during the month.

India’s total exports during April-August 2026-27 are estimated at $399.27 billion, registering a growth of 15.55 per cent, compared with the corresponding figure of $345.55 billion for the same period of the previous financial year. Total imports during this five-month period are estimated at $459.65 billion, registering a growth of 18.01 per cent, the statement said.

Merchandise exports during August 2026 were $43.81 billion as compared to $34.74 billion in August 2025. Merchandise imports during August 2026 were $ 70.67 billion as compared to $61.96 billion in August 2025.

Major drivers of merchandise exports growth in August include electronic goods, petroleum products, engineering goods, chemicals, cotton, and textiles.

Electronic goods exports increased by 89.82 per cent to $5.55 billion in August from $2.93 billion in the same month last year, while petroleum products exports increased by 63.27 per cent to $6.81 billion during the month from $4.17 billion in August 2025.

Engineering goods exports increased by 24.86 per cent to $12.32 billion in August from $9.87 billion in August last year, while chemical exports rose 16.38 per cent to $2.80 billion during the month.

Textile exports, which include handloom products, increased by 13.79 per cent to $ 1.12 billion in August from $0.99 billion in the same month last year.

Merchandise exports during April-August 2026-27 stand at $215.91 billion as compared to $183.21 billion during April-August 2025-26. Merchandise imports during April-August 2026-27 were $363.00 billion as compared to $307.09 billion during April-August 2025-26.

The merchandise trade deficit during April-August 2026-27 now works out to $147.09 billion as compared to $123.88 billion during April-August 2025-26, the statement added.

--IANS

sps/vd