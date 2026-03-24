'India's foreign policy being guided by White House': Akhilesh Yadav after Rahul Gandhi's remark

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) In the wake of Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's "compromised" remark, Samajwadi Party (SP) President Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday also criticised the Central government's foreign policy, amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, saying that it is "being guided by the White House".

"The country’s foreign policy is no longer serving India’s interests but is being guided by signals from the White House," Akhilesh Yadav said in a post on X.

"A compromised Prime Minister can never lead a self-respecting nation. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has pawned the nation’s pride to foreign powers", he added.

Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters outside Parliament, Gandhi said: "This is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal foreign policy. Everybody considers it as a universal joke."

US President Donald Trump exactly knows "what PM Modi can do and what he cannot do", he added.

"If the Prime Minister is compromised, our foreign policy is also compromised."

The Congress leader called Prime Minister Modi's speech in the Lok Sabha "irrelevant". "Yesterday he (PM Modi) gave an irrelevant speech," he said.

"People will have to pay the price for this. LPG (liquefied petroleum gas), petrol, fertiliser, every sector will face difficulties. PM Modi said that Covid-like time is about to return. They have forgotten what they did during Covid. How many people died. They don't have an understanding," Gandhi said.

"PM Modi will do whatever America and Israel ask him to. He can never make decisions in India's interest."

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister, in his address to the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, said that the Indian economy's fundamentals are "strong" and the Centre is making "continuous efforts" to ensure the West Asia conflict has minimal effect on the country.

"This present problem has shaken the economy of the entire world. It will take a lot of time for the world to recover from the loss in West Asia. Continuous efforts are underway to ensure that it has minimal side effects on India. Our economy's fundamentals are strong, and the government is keeping a close watch on the changing situation. The government is working with a strategy to address the short-term, medium-term, and long-term effects," he said.

--IANS

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