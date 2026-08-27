India’s Financial Inclusion Index rises from 53.9 in 2018 to 67 in 2026

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) India’s Financial Inclusion Index has risen from 53.9 in 2018 to 67 in 2026, showcasing deeper access to credit, insurance, savings and digital payments, an official factsheet said on Thursday.

The Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PM-JDY) accounts have grown four times since 2015 to 59.09 crore and deposits have risen 20-fold to Rs 3,16,514 crore.

Nearly 45.95 crore PM-JDY accounts are in rural and semi-urban areas, while 13.14 crore are in urban and metropolitan areas. As on August 19, 2026, there are 32.92 crore female beneficiaries of PM-JDY accounts and female enrolment has steadily risen over the years, highlighting the scheme’s role in promoting gender equality in financial access.

PM-JDY deposits have surged nearly 20-fold, rising from Rs 15,670 crore in March 2015 to Rs 3,16,514 crore as of August 19, 2026.

This rise reflects growing saving habits among low-income households, increasing trust in formal banking, and deeper participation in the financial system. Nearly 41.29 crore RuPay debit cards have been issued to PM-JDY account holders, reflecting a rise in digital transactions.

The scheme initially focused on providing a bank account to “every household” and its focus expanded to ensure that “every unbanked adult” had access to a bank account, thereby widening the reach of financial inclusion. It provides basic banking services, need-based credit, remittances, insurance and pension to underserved and low-income groups.

RuPay Debit card is provided to PM-JDY account holder. It is a domestic debit card and is accepted at all ATMs and most PoS machines.

PM-JDY accounts are eligible for Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PM-JJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PM-SBY), Atal Pension Yojana (APY), Micro Units Development & Refinance Agency Bank (MUDRA) scheme.

An overdraft facility up to Rs 10,000 is available to one PM-JDY account holder per household which can be availed after 6 months of satisfactory operation of the account.

—IANS

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