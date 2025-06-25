June 25, 2025 8:58 PM हिंदी

India’s FDI inflows surge to $8.8 billion in April

India’s FDI inflows surge to $8.8 billion in April

Mumbai, June 25 (IANS) Gross inward foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into India surged to $8.8 billion in April this year, higher than $5.9 billion in March and $7.2 billion in April 2024, according to the RBI's monthly bulletin released on Wednesday.

Manufacturing and business services accounted for nearly half of the gross FDI inflows in this month.

India ranked 16th globally in FDI inflows and recorded $114 billion in greenfield investment in digital economy sectors over the last five years (2020-2024), the highest among all countries in the Global South, the bulletin states.

Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) recorded net inflows of $1.7 billion in May 2025, driven by the equity segment. Equities gained for the third consecutive month as the India-Pakistan ceasefire, the US-China trade truce, and better-than-expected corporate earnings results in Q4:2024-25 lifted investor sentiment and spurred portfolio rebalancing towards Indian assets.

Telecommunication, services, and capital goods emerged as the top recipient sectors. The debt segment, which had experienced outflows in the previous month, observed a pause in net withdrawals in May, even as the yield differential between Indian and US government bonds remained below 2 per cent for most of the month, according to the bulletin.

Non-Resident Indian (NRI) deposits rose to $165.43 billion during April this year, up from $164.68 billion in the same month of the previous year.

Foreign Currency Non-Resident Bank (FCNR(B)) deposits rose 9 per cent year-on-year in April 2025, with outstanding balances increasing to $33.08 billion from $30.26 billion in April 2024.

This marks the sharpest percentage growth among the three deposit schemes, despite its smaller share in the overall pie. The monthly inflow under FCNR(B) deposits stood at $483 million in April 2025, compared to a provisional $272 million in April 2024–26.

The build-up in forex reserves also helped to strengthen the rupee and reflects a strong external balance position, which is sufficient to finance more than 11 months of the country’s exports.

"The Indian rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.4 per cent month-on-month vis-à-vis the US dollar and exhibited low volatility during May 2025. Uncertainty surrounding the US trade and its fiscal policy contributed to a general strengthening of EME currencies vis-à-vis the US dollar," the bulletin added.

--IANS

sps/vd

LATEST NEWS

Bangladesh: National Consensus Commission drops plan to form National Constitution Council

Bangladesh: National Consensus Commission drops plan to form National Constitution Council

Late strikes by Vishwa and Asitha Fernando put Sri Lanka on top on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) in Colombo on Wednesday. Photo credit: SLC

2nd Test: Late strikes by Vishwa, Asitha put Sri Lanka on top in Colombo

Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary

Ajay Devgn remembers father Veeru Devgan on his birth anniversary

Tamil Nadu to meet Maharashtra in men's section final of the 1st Hockey India Masters Cup 2025 at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, on Friday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Masters Cup 2025: Tamil Nadu to meet Maharashtra in men's final

Rajinikanth impresses with his cool dance moves in the 'Chikitu' track from Coolie

Rajinikanth impresses with his cool dance moves in the 'Chikitu' track from Coolie

Adani Foundation collects 27,661 units of blood on Gautam Adani’s birthday, to benefit over 83,000 patients

Adani Foundation collects 27,661 units of blood on Gautam Adani’s birthday, to benefit over 83,000 patients

PMAY (U) provides financial assistance to Gariyaband beneficiaries, fulfilling dreams of pucca houses

PMAY (U) provides financial assistance to Gariyaband beneficiaries, fulfilling dreams of pucca houses

India’s FDI inflows surge to $8.8 billion in April

India’s FDI inflows surge to $8.8 billion in April

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire going 'very good'

Trump says Iran-Israel ceasefire going 'very good'

Arshad Khan, Aniket Verma star as Bhopal Leopards clinch title beating Chambal Ghariyals in last-ball thriller in the final of Madhya Pradesh League 2025 Photo credit: MPL

MPL 2025: Arshad Khan, Aniket Verma star as Bhopal Leopards win title in last-ball thriller