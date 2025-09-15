India’s exports growth encouraging sign amid global headwinds: Industry

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) The 6.7 per cent year-on-year growth in exports for August is an encouraging sign for India’s export sector, especially in light of ongoing global headwinds and geopolitical uncertainties, the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) said on Monday.

India’s merchandise exports recorded a positive growth of 6.7 per cent last month, reaching $35.1 billion, compared to $32.89 billion in August 2024.

Simultaneously, imports declined by 10.12 per cent to $61.59 billion, down from $68.53 billion in the corresponding period last year.

Consequently, the trade deficit narrowed significantly to $26.49 billion, as against $35.64 billion in August 2024.

SC Ralhan, President of FIEO, said that the growth in exports is a welcome and encouraging sign.

“The decline in imports by over 10 per cent has also helped in easing the trade deficit, which is now significantly lower compared to the same month last year,” Ralhan added.

He further added that this performance reflects the resilience and competitiveness of Indian exporters across various sectors.

The diversification of export markets, focus on high-growth sectors, and the government’s continued support through key policy measures have played an instrumental role in this positive momentum.

During the period April to August 2025-26, India’s cumulative merchandise exports stood at $184.13 billion, while imports were recorded at $306.52 billion.

FIEO Chief emphasised the need for sustained efforts in the coming months to build on this momentum to maintain and accelerate export growth, we must continue focusing on ease of doing business, faster trade facilitation, skilling, and access to global markets.

He urges the government for enhanced support for MSMEs and timely disbursement of export incentives to ensure our exporters remain globally competitive especially during these times when the major economies across the globe are facing tariff crisis.

FIEO remains optimistic that with a strategic push and global market stabilization, India is well-positioned to further strengthen its trade performance in the remaining fiscal period.

“Going ahead, we anticipate exports to grow robustly and resiliently supported by government continuous efforts to diversify the export market and boost India’s exports competitiveness,” said PHDCCI chairman Hemant Jain in a statement.

--IANS

na/