India’s 'eSanjeevani' crosses 50 crore teleconsultations

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) India’s National Telemedicine Service, eSanjeevani, has recorded a cumulative 50,00,92,730 teleconsultations, crossing the 50-crore mark on September 15, the government said on Tuesday.

The statement from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said the milestone reflects success of leveraging digital technology to make quality healthcare more accessible, affordable and equitable for citizens across the country.

The platform now supports over 1.42 lakh Ayushman Arogya Mandir spokes, 19,473 medical hubs and 901 online OPDs, with 2,41,923 registered healthcare providers, the statement added.

To strengthen integrated healthcare delivery, eSanjeevani has been integrated with the Emergency Response Support System (ERSS)-112, enabling stronger linkages between emergency response services and remote medical expertise. The integration is aimed at facilitating more coordinated access to medical support and further strengthening the use of digital technology in emergency healthcare.

The platform is facilitating approximately 2.5–3 lakh consultations on a daily basis. It is available in 15 languages, including English and 14 Indian languages. Its highest single-day utilisation has reached 6,30,315 consultations.

Women account for 57.14 per cent of total utilisation, while 40.15 per cent of consultations are availed by citizens aged 46 years and above, including 16.25 per cent by senior citizens aged 60 years and above.

The utilisation pattern of eSanjeevani highlighted its growing relevance among population groups for whom access to physical healthcare facilities may involve greater travel, time or logistical challenges.

The platform has continued to evolve with the integration of emerging technologies aimed at strengthening the quality of telemedicine services.

A key recent advancement is the integration of an Artificial Intelligence-powered Clinical Decision Support System (AI-CDSS), which supports healthcare providers during consultations and assists in strengthening the quality, consistency and efficiency of clinical decision-making.

eSanjeevani is expanding beyond primary healthcare to facilitate specialist OPD consultations through premier government medical institutions. Patient-to-doctor teleconsultation services for select specialities have been rolled out at AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Jammu and AIIMS Patna, enabling patients to access specialist consultations remotely from their homes.

The initiative is expected to reduce the need for patients to undertake long-distance travel and wait for consultations at tertiary-care facilities, while improving access to specialist medical expertise.

—IANS

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