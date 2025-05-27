India’s energy future steadily moving towards self-sufficiency: Hardeep Puri

New Delhi, May 27 (IANS) India’s energy future is taking shape, steadily moving towards self-sufficiency, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, Hardeep Singh Puri, said on Tuesday.

In a post on X social media platform, the Union Minister said it is hard to predict when India’s oil demand will peak.

“We currently import $150 billion worth of energy every year. If global green hydrogen prices fall, it could trigger a revolution in sustainable energy,” the minister informed.

Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visionary leadership, this revolution is set to unfold -- bringing out the best for India, Minister Puri further added.

The country has made remarkable strides in green hydrogen development, allocating 862,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) production capacity annually to 19 companies, and awarded 3,000 MW annual electrolyser manufacturing capacity to 15 firms.

The country has also launched pilot projects in steel, mobility, and shipping sectors. India has already installed over 223 GW of renewable energy — that includes 108 GW from solar and 51 GW from wind — placing India among the fastest-growing renewable energy markets globally.

To drive this transition, the National Green Hydrogen Mission was launched by the Government in 2023, with an initial allocation of $2.4 billion.

It lays out a comprehensive roadmap to identify and create demand in potential sectors, provide production incentives for setting up domestic capacity, achieve 5 million metric tonnes of green hydrogen production by 2030, avert nearly 50 MMT of CO2 emissions annually, attract investments of about $100 billion and generate over 600,000 jobs.

Union Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi, recently launched the Green Hydrogen Certification scheme in the country, which is a foundational step towards creating a robust framework for certifying green hydrogen production and ensuring transparency, traceability and market credibility.

