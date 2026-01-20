MI wicketkeeper Kamalini ruled out of remainder of WPL, Vaishnavi named replacement

January 20, 2026 3:18 PM हिंदी

Mumbai, Jan 20 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) wicketkeeper-batter G Kamalini has been ruled out of the remainder of the WPL season due to an injury, with defending champions MI picking Vaishnavi Sharma as a replacement for the remainder of the WPL 2026.

Seventeen-year-old Kamalini had played 5 matches in the ongoing season before being ruled out of the season due to an injury.

"Mumbai Indians (MI) picked Vaishnavi Sharma as a replacement for G Kamalini for the remainder of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026. Vaishnavi Sharma will join MI for Rs 30 Lakh, WPL said in a release.

The left-arm spinner Vaishnavi, who was a member of India’s triumphant ICC U19 Women’s T20 World Cup squad of 2025, has played 5 T20Is for India, scalping five wickets from the same.

MI had a shaky start to their WPL campaign, as they have managed to register just two wins in five games. Despite the last two results not quite going theit way, the defending champions managed to hold onto the number two spot on the points table, thanks to their superior net run-rate.

With three league games remaining before the playoffs, MI quickly need to get the pieces of this puzzle together when they play bottom placed Delhi Capitals at the BCA Stadium, Kotambi on Tuesday.

Notably, Kamalini and left-arm spinner Vaishnavi, both of whom were part of the T20I side that played Sri Lanka in December last year, have earned maiden ODI call-ups for the white-ball tour of Australia next month.

India will play three T20Is and as many ODIs on the white-ball tour between February 15 and March 1, with the one-off Test scheduled to run from March 6 to 9 in Perth. The squad for the one-off test is yet to be named.

