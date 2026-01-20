IS-K claims responsibility for restaurant blast which killed seven in Kabul

Kabul, Jan 20 (IANS) Islamic State Khorasan has claimed responsibility for the suicide bombing at a Chinese restaurant in Kabul, which claimed seven lives and injured 13 others, local media reported on Tuesday.

The explosion took place at a Chinese restaurant in Kabul's Shahr-e-Naw area on Monday at around 3 pm (local time).

Taliban authorities said that seven people, including one Chinese national, were killed in the blast, Afghanistan's leading news agency Khaama Press reported.

According to officials, at least 13 people were injured in the blast. Foreigners, including Chinese citizens, frequently visited the restaurant.

In a statement published by the IS-related Amaq news agency, the group stated that a suicide bomber detonated himself among Chinese nationals and their guards in the restaurant.

IS-K also claimed that the total number of killed and injured reached 25, including Taliban members who were guarding the spot.

The group claimed that the attack targeted Chinese nationals over China's treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

After the explosion in a restaurant in Kabul, China's Embassy in Kabul said that the security situation in Afghanistan remains fragile.

It urged Chinese citizens to temporarily refrain from visiting Afghanistan and remain vigilant if they were already there.

The embassy urged Chinese companies and residents in Afghanistan to follow local regulations and increase personal security measures. It advised Chinese nationals to avoid crowded places, religious sites, and restaurants, citing increasing risks of militant attacks, Khaama Press reported.

In December last year, three workers were killed after an unexploded device left over from past wars went off in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan, provincial police spokesman Sayed Tayeb Hamad said, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The incident took place in a scrap shop in Kama district when workers were doing work at the site, the spokesman said, adding that three workers died on the spot due to the explosion. Police urged people to inform security authorities if they see or come across any suspicious objects.

--IANS

akl/sd/