Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares to visit India

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Spain's Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation, Jose Manuel Albares will arrive in New Delhi on Tuesday as he kicks off his two-day official visit to India.

During his visit, Albares will meet External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the Hyderabad House on Wednesday. Later in the day, he will call on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi.

Last year, on November 13, India and Spain held the 8th round of Foreign Office Consultations, reviewing the entire spectrum of bilateral ties. The meeting was co-chaired by Secretary (West) at the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Sibi George and Diego Martinez Belio, Secretary of State for Foreign and Global Affairs of Spain. During the meeting, the two sides exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual concern, including on global fight against terrorism.

"In the discussions, the two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of bilateral ties, especially in the context of the upcoming India-Spain Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence. They also exchanged perspectives on regional and global issues of mutual concern including in global fight against terrorism. India reiterated its policy of zero tolerance against terrorism," the MEA posted on X after the meeting.

In October 2025, EAM Jaishankar extended wishes to his Spanish counterpart and people of Spain on their National Day and expressed India's commitment to deepening ties.

"Best wishes to FM Jose Manuel Albares, the Government and the people of Spain on their National Day. Value the deepening of our multifaceted cooperation," EAM Jaishankar posted on X.

In May last year, EAM Jaishankar held telephonic conversation with Jose Manuel Albares and discussed India's firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism.

In a post on X, he wrote, "Spoke with FM Jose Manuel Albares of Spain. Discussed India’s firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism."

The conversation took place after the Indian armed forces launched 'Operation Sindoor', targeting nine terror locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in response to the dastardly April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam.

